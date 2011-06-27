Used 2005 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Dependable
I bought this car new in Jan 2006, since have raised 3 kids in it and it currently has 200,000 miles. It has had a few issues, the front right passenger floor board leaks, dealer said that wasnt under warranty, and they wanted 1500 to fix it. So its always leaked! Then I went over some train tracks and the belt came off, took 10 different shops and about a yr to get the belt and pulley on together so they ran as a unit, cause it was eating about a belt a week. Trans and motor, never had not one issue, though Im a stickler about preventative maintaince.
Good Car for the Money
I bought my 2005 R/T sedan new in early 2006. It was the last of the 05's on the lot so got a significant discount from the sticker. Overall it's been a good car for the money. It's sporty looking, comfortable, versatile and fun to drive. After nearly 10 years of ownership and 116K miles later, the engine runs very strong. I've had to put money primarily into suspension components like the control arms and ball joints which has been a bit irritating.
After 5 years worth of abuse, it's still a fun car...
Mine's actually an SXT 2.7 V6, not an R/T V6, but Edmunds didn't have an entry for SXT 2.7 V6... Anyway, I bought this car used in June of '06, and have enjoyed it every day since. It has a very sporty feel, handles well, and is built pretty well overall.
Boutght used, running well
Needed car for my daughter to drive for school and activities. Found this, with low miles (23,000 when we bought it). It has been a really enjoyable little car. My daughter loves to drive it, and, even with the 2.4 4 cylinder, it has decent pickup and driveability. Seats are comfortable, mileage is decent (average 25 mpg). Was not really expecting much based on reviews, but have been pleased. My daughter has driven in 12,000 miles since purchase, and it has been completely reliable so far.
Disappointed
We bought this car with 18 miles. It was our first 'New' car. The second day we owned it the engine light came on. We had to have the emissions system replaced. Since then the driver's power window has had to be fixed, I have taken it to the dealer 3 times about the brakes and transmission and they say everything is okay. Now that it's just out of warranty (we hit 40,000 last month) I am told the front wheel bearings both need to be replaced! I know the transmission still slips and is very jerky or slow to shift into gear. The brakes have been loud for months. Trade in is 8,000 and I have the V6 engine! Very disappointed, nothing but problems from the start!
