Estimated values
1999 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,107
|$1,983
|$2,460
|Clean
|$985
|$1,769
|$2,195
|Average
|$742
|$1,342
|$1,666
|Rough
|$498
|$915
|$1,136
Estimated values
1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$975
|$1,569
|$1,896
|Clean
|$867
|$1,400
|$1,692
|Average
|$653
|$1,062
|$1,284
|Rough
|$438
|$725
|$876
Estimated values
1999 Audi A6 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$820
|$1,288
|$1,545
|Clean
|$730
|$1,149
|$1,378
|Average
|$549
|$872
|$1,046
|Rough
|$369
|$594
|$713