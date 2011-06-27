Estimated values
1997 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$717
|$1,457
|$1,861
|Clean
|$638
|$1,301
|$1,662
|Average
|$481
|$990
|$1,264
|Rough
|$324
|$678
|$866
Estimated values
1997 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$814
|$1,703
|$2,187
|Clean
|$725
|$1,521
|$1,954
|Average
|$547
|$1,157
|$1,486
|Rough
|$368
|$792
|$1,018
Estimated values
1997 Audi A6 2.8 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$518
|$1,177
|$1,535
|Clean
|$461
|$1,051
|$1,371
|Average
|$348
|$799
|$1,043
|Rough
|$234
|$548
|$715
Estimated values
1997 Audi A6 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,231
|$1,550
|Clean
|$575
|$1,099
|$1,385
|Average
|$434
|$836
|$1,053
|Rough
|$292
|$573
|$722