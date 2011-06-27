Used 2002 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good Car.... Gray , 07/29/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought the car from a friend 4 years ago back in 2006. So far no major problems. Everything works, no paint problems. Small coolant leak noticed a few weeks ago. I drive the car a lot. The gas mileage is great and the drive is pretty smooth too. My only complaint is the plain interior. Changed the rear rotors once. That's the only major work we had to do. Overall, it's a good car to have. Report Abuse

103K and no issues stan , 03/08/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Gas, tires, oil, brakes and 1 tie rod end. Not sure I even needed the tie rod. My only expenses after 7 years and 103,000 miles.

Great car - gonna miss it! stratusgirl , 05/05/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I loved my Dodge Stratus - the reason I say "loved" is because I'm about to sell it to my brother. I'm upgrading to an SUV with 4 wheel drive, but if I wasn't, I would keep my Stratus. I also owned a 98 Dodge Stratus before I was in an accident and totalled it out, but my first choice was again, another Stratus. They are great looking, smooth confortable rides, good fuel economy, great get up and go and overall fun to drive. I never once had any maintenance issues with either Stratus I owned. I only had regular oil changes and that was all I ever had to do - these are great cars!

Surprised winner of the Year!!! 02stratus , 03/08/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It is the surprised winner, didn't think it would be, friend told me to test drive it and has love it since. Will totally surprise you, give it a test-drive.