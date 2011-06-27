Used 2002 Dodge Stratus Coupe Consumer Reviews
11 years and going strong
I'm sad others have had bad experiences with this car because mine has almost 160k miles on it and it drives like the day I bought it. I've had to do a few minor things, replace the radiator and the brackets that hold the rear shocks rusted through prematurely, but it really has been an awesome car for me. 11 years later I have had no issues at all with the engine or transmission. The only thing I hate about it is that the clip under the front bumper hangs so low that I parked too close to a parking block and broke that plastic piece in half. Operator error.
Perfect car
This is a great little car. The dirty little secret is that the Stratus R/T coupe is built on the Eclipse GTS platform. So you get the American muscle body lines, with the Japanese reliability. I bought this car used at 100K miles, and it now has 210K miles with 0 problems. These are really built rock solid. Performance is also great and the suspension is a lot beefier than the eclipse. Please note, that these cars are completely different from the sedans. Which were built by Dodge. The only downside is that these cars are very rare. If you want a Stratus R/T coupe in manual....you are going to have a hard time finding one, since according to Dodge they built only 750 of these per year.
Great car
Bought new, 275,000 miles, no squeaks, rattles or recalls. 30 MPG on trips, embarrass a couple Mustang GT (to about 40 mph). Only unusual repair was replaced radiator.
ASWESOME
Just bought it. i don't know what these babies are complaining about my brother owned it before I did and it never went through all the high numbers these other peoples vehicles have. Maybe if they were to take care of it correctly they wouldn't be throwing away so much money.
Love it
This is the second Stratus I have owned and I still love it! My car has 175000 miles on it and it still is running strong. No leaks at all. I bought it used with a little under 150k miles on it. To my knowledge the only major part to be replaced is the clutch. The car doesn't handle the greatest, but then again it isn't a sports car (though I like to drive it like one). I mostly drive short trips around town and I get consistently 25 mpg. When I am traveling I get up to 28 mpg. The trunk space is fantastic! I have a big speaker box, and a wheelchair, and I can still fit all my groceries in there too! This car can hold it's own when it comes to power. If you can shift you can win!
