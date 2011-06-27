Used 2000 Dodge Stratus Consumer Reviews
Best In The Long Run
2000 stratus with 2.4l automatic. Bought about 2004 with around 60,000 miles. Have 222,000 miles in 2010. Around 100k timing belt (4 or 5 hundred $), around 125-150k ac compressor ($400 part I bought a used reconditioned one for less). 180k water pump went bad and was on same belt as timing. So redo the timing belt. (4 or 5 hundred $). 220k I overfilled Freon and destroyed my refurbished ac compressor). Few brake Jobs. Had to replace two driver side tie rod ends (fairly cheap). Had problems around 100k with blower resistor. Replaced it several times till someone suggested soldering it myself. Was cheap and lasting fix. This car looks like it will make 300k and still drives like new!
Love My Car
32mpg - The rear window defroster was fixed under warranty. Alternator brushes replaced recently; it is one of the best alternators made. Left rear automatic window opener not working anymore. Some road noise. Transmission seems to slip a little on acceleration, then catches. Trunk release mechanism quit working suddenly, about the same time as the left rear speaker. Maybe the wiring harness got pinched. Fan only works on high now; settings went out by increments. Cup holders are too small. The radio volume fades, so I keep turning it up. I turn it off and on and it comes on really loud. Very weird. But I really like this car and enjoy driving it.
110,000 and still going - Satisfied
Purchased: Jan 2007 SE Model I have not had any major problems with this car. I have driven it to FL, PA, SC and throughout MD. I now drive it 130 per day and still have not had any problems. Replaced the brakes pads twice. Currently at 110,000 miles and still running great. Smooth, quiet, comfortable, good mpg. Keep very good maintenance - regular oil changes, flush, transmission, and check ups, etc. This was worth every penny. I had a Chrysler Sebring before this and I had many problems - rotors, rotors, seat motor, etc. I had a Plymouth prior to that and didn't have any problems. Currently, I also own a Toyota 4-Runner which is also worthy to mention but it doesn't run like my Stratus.
Very Reliable Car
I bought my car in Fitzgerald auto mall in frederick with 77k on it. Now it has 156k on it and never had a single problem. I had a tranny replaced at 91k due to damages that occured in D.C. The car had minor replacements nothing major since the tranny incident. The problem with this car is steering system. I have replaced the tierods twice on both sides and replaced the bearings once on the drivers side. Also the alignment is a big problem for the car it easily gets off once you hit the rough roads. Long trip is a heaven for me. I am a big guy and driving the car on a long trip I could do lots of driving in a day without problems!
Many small problems
When I bought this car in 2000, I was upgrading from a 95 base Neon. At the time I thought I was making a smart decision, guess I was wrong. Although there have not been any major problems with the car, there have been many small ongoing problems. In 5 years, I've put 39k miles on it, and am on my 4th set of brakes and rotors. In the last year, my hood has rusted through, and the bushings AND bearings have gone. In 5 years, I've also had to replace the engine mounts TWICE. With the cruise set at 65, I get 20 MPG. In suburb driving, I get 16-17. Expected better mileage. Dealer said this is all normal wear. Funny, never had these problems with any other car. Wish it had Intrepid's reliability.
