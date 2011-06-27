Used 1995 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo Consumer Reviews

Fast and fun yamaha1269 , 06/26/2008 6 of 10 people found this review helpful I own five of these cars; from the base model to the twin turbo from each year so I feel I'm well qualified to make an accurate judgment of this car; to start this car is highly underrated and I wish they would get more recognition for the Design and engineering. Car is fairly comfortable driving long distance. My six speed turbo was great on gas for a sports car and went 450 miles if not more on a full 17 gallon tank. Oh man does this car sound good with an after market sound system with little or no effort although the head units angle does create a problem with a flip up screen if installed so using and double din unit is better. Report Abuse

Ton O' Fun!! nb , 05/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Awsome car! AWD provides great traction. I've dumped the clutch at 5000 in sleet and took off like a dry summer day! comfortable, fast after the initial turbo lag. By third gear you'r easily breaking the law! Tires aren't cheap and don't last long in these sizes. 20-25k a set. Problems I've had: Those chrome wheels are peeling! Failed water pump, alternator, ticking lifters! I've heard this is a common problem. I was able to have them replaced under warranty, but they've recently started again after 69k mi.. Right speaker is going bad radio full of little glitches. Wind comes through the sun roof no matter how tightly closed at 135 mph!

THis IS the Best Car Ever Hank/ Hank_Joe , 01/30/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I Love this car, even before I bought it, all the girls come up to me and ask me what car it is, and i tell them its a Dodge Stealth!! And on the highway its realy fun, because you have so much power you can pass anyone (exept the cops.) This car is a realy fun car to drive! Its good looking, fast, and a chick-magnet!! Trust me ;)

sweet car brad51 , 03/07/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful it is won of the best cars i think.it is a fun fast car! IT is really fast.I wish they still made them.IT is the best car ive ever had.