Used 1991 Dodge Spirit LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Spirit
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2801 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
