Used 1990 Dodge Spirit Consumer Reviews
1990 Dodge Spirit ES
I too purchased this car new. Back in 1990 there wasn't much to choose from for that price with a 6 cylinder. It was well taken care of & garaged but had too many problems. The engine was pulled to replace a freeze plug, transmission was weak from day one, ignition tumbler broke (had to be towed) the battery imploded (towed again), head gasket went, high beams failed, radio worked intermittently, heater stop working, finally the main seal and cam seal went at the same time. The body is still perfect and it has the original exhaust system. This car has 121000 miles.
a car that gets you there
an all around good car
Best first car
I have owned the car for a while now and it has been great to me. when you have a light foot, you can get 25 mpg in the city and over 35 mpg on the highway. the 2.5 is a great little motor. only have a 3 speed auto. ac still works and blows 50 degree air into the car. it also has a great ride to it. it irons out a lot of the bumps on the road. i am 6 foot 1 and i can fit any where and be comfortable, even with the front seats as far back as possible and sitting in the back. the big trunk in it is also great to have because i always carry around my tools and i still have a lot of space to fit a kart full of groceries in it at the same time.
VROOM VROOM
I bought this car about 2 months ago. It has rus on the hood and trunk and under the bottoms of the doors. The tachometer likes to stick and the speedometer is off. With 179,000 miles I dont like to take it over 75 mph because it makes strange noises when I go fast. It has strong acceleration for a 4 cylinder automatic though. Overall I like it for my first car.
Bought it new
I bought this car new in 1990 and have always loved it. Minor rust on doors. Original engine and transmission. I've always tried to keep the car maintained and it has always done the job. The only disappointment was the radio, which had to be replaced after 5 years.
