Used 1990 Dodge Spirit for Sale Near Me

I too purchased this car new. Back in 1990 there wasn't much to choose from for that price with a 6 cylinder. It was well taken care of & garaged but had too many problems. The engine was pulled to replace a freeze plug, transmission was weak from day one, ignition tumbler broke (had to be towed) the battery imploded (towed again), head gasket went, high beams failed, radio worked intermittently, heater stop working, finally the main seal and cam seal went at the same time. The body is still perfect and it has the original exhaust system. This car has 121000 miles.

