  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ramcharger
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger
  5. Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Ramcharger
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Ramchargers for sale
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,765
Used Ramcharger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One good vehicle

franko28, 10/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been driven from Georgia to Costa Rica one and a half times. Driven in Costa Rica on roads you would not believe. Vehicle now in Costa Rica and is being brought back to the states next month. Only item that was replaced on vehicle was the battery. Only thing that could stand improvement is the gas milage.

Report Abuse

Big Red Ram

Renkat77, 05/12/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

They just don't make vehicles like this anymore. Lots of room. Solid body. The only true downside to this vehicle is the gas mileage. But never had serious problems just minor maint. Right now I have it at the body shop for a fresh coat of paint. Cause that's all it needs after 16 years. If you have one hold on to and take care of it.

Report Abuse

1993 Ramcharger

alienvoice, 04/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Exceptional truck. 360 (5.9) Magnum. Love the Ramcharger.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ramchargers for sale

Related Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles