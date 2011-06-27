1993 Dodge Ramcharger Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$700 - $1,484
Used Ramcharger for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The optional 5.9-liter V8 is upgraded.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Ramcharger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
franko28,10/25/2003
This vehicle has been driven from Georgia to Costa Rica one and a half times. Driven in Costa Rica on roads you would not believe. Vehicle now in Costa Rica and is being brought back to the states next month. Only item that was replaced on vehicle was the battery. Only thing that could stand improvement is the gas milage.
Renkat77,05/12/2009
They just don't make vehicles like this anymore. Lots of room. Solid body. The only true downside to this vehicle is the gas mileage. But never had serious problems just minor maint. Right now I have it at the body shop for a fresh coat of paint. Cause that's all it needs after 16 years. If you have one hold on to and take care of it.
alienvoice,04/05/2003
Exceptional truck. 360 (5.9) Magnum. Love the Ramcharger.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger features & specs
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ramcharger
Related Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019