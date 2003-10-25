Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ramcharger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S
    used

    1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S

    67,435 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ramcharger searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ramcharger
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ramcharger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ramcharger
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
One good vehicle
franko28,10/25/2003
This vehicle has been driven from Georgia to Costa Rica one and a half times. Driven in Costa Rica on roads you would not believe. Vehicle now in Costa Rica and is being brought back to the states next month. Only item that was replaced on vehicle was the battery. Only thing that could stand improvement is the gas milage.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Ramcharger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to