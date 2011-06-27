  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ramcharger
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ramcharger
Overview
See Ramcharger Inventory
See Ramcharger Inventory
See Ramcharger Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg11/16 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/544.0 mi.374.0/544.0 mi.374.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight4233 lbs.4233 lbs.4233 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.5600 lbs.5600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.7.6 in.7.6 in.
Height70.6 in.70.6 in.70.6 in.
Maximum payload1377.0 lbs.1377.0 lbs.1377.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
See Ramcharger InventorySee Ramcharger InventorySee Ramcharger Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles