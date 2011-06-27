Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger Consumer Reviews

This vehicle has been driven from Georgia to Costa Rica one and a half times. Driven in Costa Rica on roads you would not believe. Vehicle now in Costa Rica and is being brought back to the states next month. Only item that was replaced on vehicle was the battery. Only thing that could stand improvement is the gas milage.

Renkat77 , 05/12/2009

They just don't make vehicles like this anymore. Lots of room. Solid body. The only true downside to this vehicle is the gas mileage. But never had serious problems just minor maint. Right now I have it at the body shop for a fresh coat of paint. Cause that's all it needs after 16 years. If you have one hold on to and take care of it.