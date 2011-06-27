  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Ram Wagon
5(0%)4(50%)3(25%)2(25%)1(0%)
3.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Wagons for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,185 - $5,222
Used Ram Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I'd recommend this for large families

ihavealargevan, 07/13/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought my van used, and have been happy with it since day one. Only problem I've had to repair has been a battery cable. It's a tight squeeze in some parking structures, but I have not had any troubles driving it despite it's large size.

Report Abuse

Good All around workhorse

Dave V., 07/12/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought used w/ 18k. Has big V8 with OD and HD rear gearing/ tow package. 14 MPG hwy - 13 city. Pulls 8k+ trailer with no problems. Little slow from 0- 30, but adequate above that even when towing. After 4 yrs and 70 k, no major problems. A bit large for maneuvers in small spaces.

Report Abuse

Worst vehicle I ever owned

Andy, 09/08/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

An absolute dog. Way underpowered for a 3/4 ton. Replaced front bearings five times by 85,000 miles. Transmission problem, chewed up brakes, electronic troubles, and on and on despite excellent maintenance. Finally gave up and traded on a Toyota 4runner.

Report Abuse

Big and versatile - but tall

BB Gun, 03/21/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 2000 for family of 6. 12 passenger with 360 cid, tow package and rear air. Has never let us down. nly had to replace front bearings once at 69,000. Chronic squeaky brakes. Otherwise mechanically rock solid, but the interior trim is poor quality with seat foam degradation, door panels coming loose and trim screws loose or falling out all over the place. Rode hard when empty, smooth when full. Love the versatility, better than any SUV. It was invaluable when building my deck and toting big screen TVs home or for friends. One downside is you're always on the call list to help people move. Glad we had it, but now that the kids are grown, time to get a smaller vehicle.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Wagons for sale

Related Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles