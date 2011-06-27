Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

I'd recommend this for large families ihavealargevan , 07/13/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my van used, and have been happy with it since day one. Only problem I've had to repair has been a battery cable. It's a tight squeeze in some parking structures, but I have not had any troubles driving it despite it's large size. Report Abuse

Good All around workhorse Dave V. , 07/12/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought used w/ 18k. Has big V8 with OD and HD rear gearing/ tow package. 14 MPG hwy - 13 city. Pulls 8k+ trailer with no problems. Little slow from 0- 30, but adequate above that even when towing. After 4 yrs and 70 k, no major problems. A bit large for maneuvers in small spaces.

Worst vehicle I ever owned Andy , 09/08/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful An absolute dog. Way underpowered for a 3/4 ton. Replaced front bearings five times by 85,000 miles. Transmission problem, chewed up brakes, electronic troubles, and on and on despite excellent maintenance. Finally gave up and traded on a Toyota 4runner.