Used 1997 Dodge Ram Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Ram Van
5(0%)4(67%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
6 reviews
i miss this van

JLJones, 12/07/2004
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I purchased this van 1 year old used, a former fleet van. I have owned a 1991 dodge van previously. 1997 van had 3.9l v6 and 3-speed automatic trans. drivetrain not high on power but reliable and the transmisson worked well only problems were a cracked catalyst caused by using bosch platnum plus-4 spark plugs. ran this van overloaded most of the time and regularly exceeded tow rating bu 1500-2000 lbs van held up well to 3-years of my abuse then i traded it for a new 2001 dodge van. my 1997 sold to a friend of mine had 56,000 miles at trade now has 130,000 with no trouble while my 2001 van has been a nightmare 38,000miles 3 sets brakes weak 318 v8 and terrible tranny, eats rear tires, leaks, junk. will buy a ford van next time



Nice Van for the Money

Scott, 07/14/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I leased this van as a used conversion van from the dealer in '99 with 20,000 miles on it. We have taken it on 2 trips to Florida and 1 to Green Bay Wisconsin from NY. It has been very reliable with the 3.9 V6 and 3 speed auto tranny. The ride in higher wind gusts is much better than that of the Ford or Chevy. Most who drive a full sized van probably have been blown all over the road, but this van is much more stable.



Great work truck

Phone Man, 02/26/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Just want to say this has been a good van for our company bought with around 100k currently has 232k still on original engine 5.9 with overdrive. Van hauls all our equipment well with room to spare, pulls trailer fair. Just been a good reliable rig.



Clifford, The Big Red Dodge

Mike, 11/22/2008
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

To set the record straight I bought my 1997 Dodge B1500 from a private party for $300 when the vehicle is worth $2500. It is a conversion van made by Primetime and I fell in love with it as soon as I drove it, though it stalled from a dry gas tank and the serpentine belt snapped, I felt like I had to have it. It is reliable for it has a small block v-8 and my father and I were shocked to see it still running strong with the work it needed and how bad the oil in it was. I.E. in severe need of a tune up and brakes. It still needs a bit of work but it preforms great! Gas economy is good too: 17-21, no lie! It is my first car and I love it greatly!



Some problems but

Msmary, 10/03/2010
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

We purchased the van new in 1997. It had been a good running vehicle other than every 3-4 years we had to replace the water pump. Pump cost 100 buck putting it in was 400. We never had a brake job until 2007. Took it in and the brakes fell off in the guys hand. But with the van at almost 150,000 miles, we are having more problems. I have already put in over $1000 into it and now the transmission is going out. They (mech) told me the brakes are going bad again also. I've also notice it getting a bad oil leak now. But for 13 years she served her purpose. Overall, it was a nice family vehicle. If I had to do it over again. Dodge...yes


