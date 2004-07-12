Used 1997 Dodge Ram Van for Sale Near Me

I purchased this van 1 year old used, a former fleet van. I have owned a 1991 dodge van previously. 1997 van had 3.9l v6 and 3-speed automatic trans. drivetrain not high on power but reliable and the transmisson worked well only problems were a cracked catalyst caused by using bosch platnum plus-4 spark plugs. ran this van overloaded most of the time and regularly exceeded tow rating bu 1500-2000 lbs van held up well to 3-years of my abuse then i traded it for a new 2001 dodge van. my 1997 sold to a friend of mine had 56,000 miles at trade now has 130,000 with no trouble while my 2001 van has been a nightmare 38,000miles 3 sets brakes weak 318 v8 and terrible tranny, eats rear tires, leaks, junk. will buy a ford van next time

