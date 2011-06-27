Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Good Review
Very comfortable and spacious. Fun to drive and eas to handle. Rides very smooth, not hard or tight.
Outstanding Truck
This has been by far the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. At 125K miles there have been zero mechanical failures. The Cummins diesel is a joy to drive, smooth and powerful with excellent fuel economy - 20+ mpg on highway, 15 mpg carrying a very large truck camper. It pulls large trailers like a breeze. The truck is mechanically still like new. The split bench seats with the fold- down console are extremely comfortable, it is far more pleasurable to drive on a long trip than our similar 2001 Ford F-250 with captain's chairs. The only problem I have had so far is cosmetic, the paint is beginning to pimple and crack from Dodge's poor primer system.
Nice Truck
Very comfortable truck. Good eye level, sits up nice and high, feels powerful, makes you feel in control, handles good, good power for a 3500, also good fuel economy for a 3500.
