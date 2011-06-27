Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
So many problems, so few miles
We have had nothing but trouble from our Ram 2500. Bought new in 2009. At 15k miles, the DPF clogged and backed up into/burned up the turbo. 8 months later Dodge did a recall. Apparently, the computer doesn't tell the DPF to regenerate. At 27k miles, the water pump leaked (spewed may be a better word) and the head gasket blew before we could get it to a safe place to pull over. The engine brake doesn't work all the time. The truck has spent 2 and a half of the 15 months we've had it, in the shop!
Wake up Chrysler
Have had this truck now for 7 yrs purchased brand new with 6 miles on it. And I can say that build quality for this has been lackluster to say the least. The fuel mileage on the 6.7 diesel is terrible and the only way to improve it is with the DPF delete kit. At 35000 miles had to replace all the ball joints, maintenance cannot be done on it without getting filthy on even the simplest of items. I use mine as a horse to pull heavy loads most of the time but the fuel mileage is so bad that most of the time I try to use another vehicle At best I get 13-14 mpg with it empty driving very conservatively And I have the DPF delete kit on it. It's a poor quality build all around. Cannot recommend.
Do Not Buy the 6.7 Cummins
I have owned my Dodge 2500 with the 6.7 Cummins for 19 months. Since I have purchased this truck it has had 21 check engine lights all for exhaust, turbo, sensor, egr related issues. I have lost over 40 days of work because of this truck. Chrysler has tried every fix known to mankind. Three turbo replacements, sensors changed many times, Desooting the system, blah, blah, blah. Now there telling me I'm not driving my truck properly. I tow a 7,000lb trailer 5 days a week and regularly get on the highway to get my rpms up. Since they have no fix, it's time to blame the owner of the truck. Those of you that think your truck is fixed, WATCH OUT. IT IS NOT!
"first timer here"
So far have to say, I don't think I will be driving another gas truck. I love my new dodge ram 2500 crew cab 6.7L diesel. Runs great right off the lot, tons of power. I can't wait to hook up my trailer and head for the mountains. No "break in" period...kid in a candy store!
Steering problemsI own a 2008 4x4 quad
I own a 2008 2500 quad cab4x4 s/b I love the look and interior of this truck but have had problems with a thunk in the steering wheel dealer has replaced the front end totally and the problem still exists.I was told today that this is normal for This year and to expect a death wobble possible on the highway at 70 mph if you hit a pot hole or bump the truck will jump out from under you well this happened 3 months ago and never crossed my mind there was a problem till today when told of this . I want to know why Dodge will not fix the problem but the dealer service guys give you a link to aftermarket parts to fix the problem. Government needs to step in we need dodge to step up to the plate.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner