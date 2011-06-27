Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
3.8
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So many problems, so few miles

Farmer's Wife, 07/13/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

We have had nothing but trouble from our Ram 2500. Bought new in 2009. At 15k miles, the DPF clogged and backed up into/burned up the turbo. 8 months later Dodge did a recall. Apparently, the computer doesn't tell the DPF to regenerate. At 27k miles, the water pump leaked (spewed may be a better word) and the head gasket blew before we could get it to a safe place to pull over. The engine brake doesn't work all the time. The truck has spent 2 and a half of the 15 months we've had it, in the shop!

Wake up Chrysler

tube1, 01/17/2015
Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

Have had this truck now for 7 yrs purchased brand new with 6 miles on it. And I can say that build quality for this has been lackluster to say the least. The fuel mileage on the 6.7 diesel is terrible and the only way to improve it is with the DPF delete kit. At 35000 miles had to replace all the ball joints, maintenance cannot be done on it without getting filthy on even the simplest of items. I use mine as a horse to pull heavy loads most of the time but the fuel mileage is so bad that most of the time I try to use another vehicle At best I get 13-14 mpg with it empty driving very conservatively And I have the DPF delete kit on it. It's a poor quality build all around. Cannot recommend.

Do Not Buy the 6.7 Cummins

Walt, 03/02/2010
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Dodge 2500 with the 6.7 Cummins for 19 months. Since I have purchased this truck it has had 21 check engine lights all for exhaust, turbo, sensor, egr related issues. I have lost over 40 days of work because of this truck. Chrysler has tried every fix known to mankind. Three turbo replacements, sensors changed many times, Desooting the system, blah, blah, blah. Now there telling me I'm not driving my truck properly. I tow a 7,000lb trailer 5 days a week and regularly get on the highway to get my rpms up. Since they have no fix, it's time to blame the owner of the truck. Those of you that think your truck is fixed, WATCH OUT. IT IS NOT!

"first timer here"

dieselvirgin, 03/09/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

So far have to say, I don't think I will be driving another gas truck. I love my new dodge ram 2500 crew cab 6.7L diesel. Runs great right off the lot, tons of power. I can't wait to hook up my trailer and head for the mountains. No "break in" period...kid in a candy store!

Steering problemsI own a 2008 4x4 quad

Ian, 11/04/2010
SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
14 of 23 people found this review helpful

I own a 2008 2500 quad cab4x4 s/b I love the look and interior of this truck but have had problems with a thunk in the steering wheel dealer has replaced the front end totally and the problem still exists.I was told today that this is normal for This year and to expect a death wobble possible on the highway at 70 mph if you hit a pot hole or bump the truck will jump out from under you well this happened 3 months ago and never crossed my mind there was a problem till today when told of this . I want to know why Dodge will not fix the problem but the dealer service guys give you a link to aftermarket parts to fix the problem. Government needs to step in we need dodge to step up to the plate.

