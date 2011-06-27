Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
The reality of hd trucks.

SS, 01/23/2008
Here it is folks. I run my trucks in the service industry. I've had Fords, Chevys, and Dodge trucks. I annualy put on 18000 miles per yr on gravel/26000 hwy . If you want reliability(hands down)buy a Dodge diesel. Interior appointments OK but not as nice as Chevys. If you want a nice hiway truck, buy a diesel (expect nickle and dime repairs over 60000 miles lots of them) if you work this truck. Great tranny and motor though. Fords hum. To each his own but I cannot see me purchasing another Ford in the near future.

A Crash experience

ejbarney, 09/16/2010
I am the former owner of a 2008 Dodge Ram with quad cab and a camper shell, and hemi engine. My truck was loaded with all my belongings when I pulled in to the parking lot of a Courtyard Marriot in Lebanon, New Hampshire, close to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Facility. As I eased into a parking space, my foot slipped from brake to accelerator and suddenly I was roaring through a wrought iron fence and flying through the air, down a 100 ft. cliff. I was securely buckled in. I landed on all four wheels and never moved from the comfort of the drivers seat. The engine was still running. The truck is totaled but it is a testament to Dodge that this is one very very tough truck.

MEGA cab MEGA room

Jason Applewhite, 05/29/2018
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
52,000 miles new: Very happy with the interior room, however would have liked to see Dodge keep up with GM on digital components like heat/AC. Plenty of power but will be searching for ways to boost mpg via exhause, chip, etc. Needed a big heavy duty truck and that's what I got. DodgeTUFF 57,000 miles: Spent most of the Summer towing a 5th wheel around for the kids travelling baseball & soccer. Never once did I hear of anyone being uncomfortable or being squished. Still haven't done anything with the exhaust as I wanted to have a consistent baseline of fuel mileage. I will definitely address that next spring. Extremely pleased with the power and comfort of the truck.

