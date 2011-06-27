  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Ram Pickup 1500
5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Reliable

Rich, 11/29/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Nice and comfortable ride.Decent sound system. Center console should have storage compartment like they had in the '8 models. Gas mileage is pretty efficient. I can go from Daytona to Tampa and back on less than half a tank (approx.300mi.). Overall big bang for your buck.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

PUFFYCOATBANDIT, 04/12/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This truck i sawesome! Great fuel economy and near zero road noise. Smooth handling and great drive

Report Abuse

I Love it !

Mike H, 10/27/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck almost as bare as they come. Even so, I love this truck a lot. The V6 has more than enough power to keep this truck moving and the new interior layout is the best in its class in my opinion. The tranny is silky smooth. The ride seems a little bouncy but I think it might be because I drive a sports car most of the time. It's been years since I drove a truck on a regular basis. The center console does rob the use of the center seat but so does the stick shift. I never planned on the center seat being used very much anyway so this doesn't bother me too much. There is quite a bit of storage area behind the seats as well.

Report Abuse

2006 Ram

ram, 11/28/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy this truck. It has the V6 and is getting 17-20 mpg city/hwy. Very good handling when towing or regular driving. The new power package is really nice on the ST models .

Report Abuse

Great Truck!

Mark Westendorf, 06/08/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the base ST with the "work truck" package (a $400 credit for a black grille instead of chrome). I like the truck overall, but I don't like the huge center console and rock hard middle seat. On a regular cab pickup, you need that middle seat! In this truck the center seating position is almost unusable as there is nowhere for the middle person to put their feet.

Report Abuse
