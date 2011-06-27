Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Mike H , 10/27/2006

I bought my truck almost as bare as they come. Even so, I love this truck a lot. The V6 has more than enough power to keep this truck moving and the new interior layout is the best in its class in my opinion. The tranny is silky smooth. The ride seems a little bouncy but I think it might be because I drive a sports car most of the time. It's been years since I drove a truck on a regular basis. The center console does rob the use of the center seat but so does the stick shift. I never planned on the center seat being used very much anyway so this doesn't bother me too much. There is quite a bit of storage area behind the seats as well.