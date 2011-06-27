Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Consumer Reviews
Muscle Truck
I bought the truck 2 months ago and cannot believe that I used to to think my Vortec 454 Chevy was powerful. This truck is awesome to say the least. The V10, 22" wheels, 500 watt stereo, stainless steel trim package are all great. Some owners complain about the mileage, I didn't buy the SRT because it was fuel efficient I bought it because it was fun. I am 40 years old and the truck is one of the fastest vehicles I have ever driven and the fastest I have ever owned. Nice job Dodge!
Grandma-na-viper
I have owned this truck for 10 years... all I can say is "HOLD ON". Not a good idea to "hot dog" in the rain, the rear end is so light it could get away from ya.. but on dry flat surface... good bye! Still handles like a dream at 11yrs old. Interior still like new. Exterior paint didn't last more than a few years.
bad ass srt
Great truck! Loads of SMOOTH power, Hemi eater, Volant air box, magna flows. have all oem parts available with truck. garaged and babied, shines excellent, interior brand new looking. Note to owners out there, these trucks have wild rear end steer, tighten U bolts with big bar it will improve and tame your beast a lot!
God I love This Truck
Well, If you're looking for fuel efficiency, don't buy it. If you're looking to crush sports cars, Lightnings, C600's, this is the truck for you. I've even beat a few SRT8's, almost all SRT4's, and ticked off a few Vettes while it was still stock. What's really fun is when you hit it, and put everyones head in the back of the seat! I for sure bought the right truck for fun.
Ram SRT10 is a BLAST!
This truck is so much fun! The engine is incredible, the shifts are fairly short considering the length of the lever. Stereo is pretty good, the sub will make the rear view mirror a little tough to see on the heavy bass - worth it to enjoy the good vibrations. So far gas mileage has been pretty good, much better than expected. Handling has also been very positive as have the very comfortable and supportive seats. Hope the quality holds up, so far so good.
