Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews
1997 Dodge Ram 1500 Club Cab 4x4 Sport.
This is the best truck I have ever owned. It is extremely realible. It is the heavy duty version, so I have not had any transmission problems. The only thing that is bad is the gas. I have did a little work on it to get batter gas mileage so it's not as bad.
Nice, fast, simple truck!
Just got this black and silver 1997 dodge ram ss/t. I always have been a fan of dodge, but this has to be one of the nicest trucks out there especially with as many years it has. The throttle is still very responsive, and it's tight like a new truck. A big 5.9 liter engine is plenty of power to haul this baby around. May be somewhat tiny but don't be so certain you can run over it in your huge trucks on lifts. The napoleon affect.
Never get stranded again
I love my Ram. I've always heard people complain of death wobble or trans problems and I've honestly not had any of those. Truck has 327k miles on it. She just keeps on trucking. The seats are the most comfortable ones I've ever had the pleasure of sitting on. Gas mileage isn't the greatest but it's a truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dependable Plow Truck
Bought my truck from a friend with 30,00 miles on it. Had a 8' western snow plow on it. I put my 7 1/2' western on it. Been an incredible truck. Plowed snow with it every year since I bought it. Every one always says Dodge Transmissions were junk, but mine went strong. Rebuilt it in Feb. of '06 with 128,000 miles on it (not bad considering what snow plowing can do to a truck). Still has original alternator in it. My snow plow's hydraulics are powered by the battery (electric). My dodge now has 150,00 miles on it and is still a great truck. Wish it were a crew cab. Single cab w/ 6' box. Short Wheel base makes plowing very nice though. But now have 2 kids and no room for the whole family.
Love My Truck
This is the best truck I've ever owned. I had no problems at all until 279,000 miles. I would recommend a Dodge to anyone that needs dependability. I carry an average of 2500lbs in the bed at all times. The down side is I get 13 miles per gallon if I'm empty or pulling a trailer with 10000lbs.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango