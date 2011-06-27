  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

4.5
60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1997 Dodge Ram 1500 Club Cab 4x4 Sport.

Adam, 12/14/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is the best truck I have ever owned. It is extremely realible. It is the heavy duty version, so I have not had any transmission problems. The only thing that is bad is the gas. I have did a little work on it to get batter gas mileage so it's not as bad.

Nice, fast, simple truck!

Thommy B., 06/15/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Just got this black and silver 1997 dodge ram ss/t. I always have been a fan of dodge, but this has to be one of the nicest trucks out there especially with as many years it has. The throttle is still very responsive, and it's tight like a new truck. A big 5.9 liter engine is plenty of power to haul this baby around. May be somewhat tiny but don't be so certain you can run over it in your huge trucks on lifts. The napoleon affect.

Never get stranded again

Jake Ramey, 01/02/2016
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I love my Ram. I've always heard people complain of death wobble or trans problems and I've honestly not had any of those. Truck has 327k miles on it. She just keeps on trucking. The seats are the most comfortable ones I've ever had the pleasure of sitting on. Gas mileage isn't the greatest but it's a truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Dependable Plow Truck

Pete, 06/08/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought my truck from a friend with 30,00 miles on it. Had a 8' western snow plow on it. I put my 7 1/2' western on it. Been an incredible truck. Plowed snow with it every year since I bought it. Every one always says Dodge Transmissions were junk, but mine went strong. Rebuilt it in Feb. of '06 with 128,000 miles on it (not bad considering what snow plowing can do to a truck). Still has original alternator in it. My snow plow's hydraulics are powered by the battery (electric). My dodge now has 150,00 miles on it and is still a great truck. Wish it were a crew cab. Single cab w/ 6' box. Short Wheel base makes plowing very nice though. But now have 2 kids and no room for the whole family.

Love My Truck

Joe, 01/28/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is the best truck I've ever owned. I had no problems at all until 279,000 miles. I would recommend a Dodge to anyone that needs dependability. I carry an average of 2500lbs in the bed at all times. The down side is I get 13 miles per gallon if I'm empty or pulling a trailer with 10000lbs.

