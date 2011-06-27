Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Been a great truck!
I traded a 1997 Cadillac STS for this truck straight up and have had zero regrets. It has the 318 and it had 200,000 when I got it. Starts up and runs like a champ and has decent power. No tranny issues and it shifts smoothly. I converted it to flex fuel and the fuel system has never been cleaner. Have had no problems with using higher ethanol blends. The only problems I have had are replacing worn out front end parts (ball joints and wheel bearings; previous owner didn't take of it) I have put 30,000 miles on it since I have had it (about 1 year) and I would recommend a Ram to anyone!
Only Buy dodge
I have a 5.9L 4x4 SLT.. Owned it for 22 months and put 40k miles 2 missouri winters and 2 cross country road trips in it(Bought with 195k.. current is 234k).. This truck is a CHAMP... I have read tons of reviews and talked to many people who say bad things about it.. Ya MPG is bad.. Ya Cupholder design was a failure... But as far as reliability... I rebuilt rearend(215k) and replaced radiator(227k) and that was about it... it has 33x1250 tires with no other mods.. stk eng. stk trans.. pulls like a champ.. towed a lexus es300 with trailer and bed loaded with no effort whatsoever.. surprising part was MPG wasnt effected as much as i thought... Overpayed for it and horrible MPG but its worth it.
I'd sure buy another one!
This wonderful truck, with 148,000 miles, 5.2 L, and 5-speed manual has been utterly reliable. It gets decent mileage (16-17 city; 20-21 highway) with the 3.55 differential. Acceleration is a bit slow, but I can cruise all day at 65 mph with only 2,000 RPM on the engine. Engine is so smooth, you can't even tell when its running. This is a "Mobil 1" truck: engine, transmission, and differential all have had Mobil 1 synthetic oils since after the break-in period. I expect to get easily 250,000 miles and 20 years of service.
5.2 4x4 ram 250k all stock tran/motor
ok i bought my ram with 160k on it and it has not seen a shop for any major issues but its now lifted 5.5inches by skyjacker sitting on 315/75r16 mud tires and ill tell you what i will buy the same year and style i love this truck in the mud snow everything i just pull a 26ft tandem axle trailer with a backhoe on it gross weight of around 18000lb little upset with the toe power but thats a lot off weight should have never hooked up to that but anyways i just started having hesitation from the reverse and the 3rd gear but its all stock 250k and i am leaving for Florida as is i still trust it and i beat on it bad never had a truck take so much pain some of the things i do make me nerves
It's a beast
I just got this truck and hasn't disappointed yet and the only problem is the transfer case. Its a little problem and an easy fix and the body work hasn't been that hard either other then that it runs great and definitely keep it running as long as it can or until the body falls apart.
