Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 Diesel Consumer Reviews

5.0
Best Truck

kenneth440, 12/22/2003
3 of 8 people found this review helpful

This has got to be the best truck ever made. Sure its rough riding and the extended cab is just for kids but for its design and use its the greatest truck out there.

