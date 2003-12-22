  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350

1993 Dodge RAM 350 2 Dr LE Turbodsl 4WD Extended Cab LB
(1)

Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1993 Highlights

A 30-gallon fuel tank is standard, along with a modified wheel and center cap design. An engine block heater, premium AM/FM/cassette with graphic equalizer, transmission oil cooler for 5.9L diesel and a snowplow prep package are optional. New colors include Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations.
Consumer reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Best Truck
    kenneth440,

    This has got to be the best truck ever made. Sure its rough riding and the extended cab is just for kids but for its design and use its the greatest truck out there.

    Features & Specs

    2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
    5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 0
    5-speed manual
    Diesel
    160 hp @ 2500 rpm
    LE 2dr Extended Cab LB features & specs
    LE 2dr Extended Cab LB
    5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 0
    5-speed manual
    Diesel
    160 hp @ 2500 rpm
    LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
    5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 0
    5-speed manual
    Diesel
    160 hp @ 2500 rpm
    2dr Extended Cab LB features & specs
    2dr Extended Cab LB
    5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 0
    5-speed manual
    Diesel
    160 hp @ 2500 rpm
    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
    FAQ

    Is the Dodge RAM 350 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 RAM 350 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge RAM 350. Learn more

    Is the Dodge RAM 350 reliable?

    To determine whether the Dodge RAM 350 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RAM 350. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RAM 350's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 1993 Dodge RAM 350 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Dodge RAM 350 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 RAM 350 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge RAM 350?

    The least-expensive 1993 Dodge RAM 350 is the 1993 Dodge RAM 350 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

      What are the different models of Dodge RAM 350?

      If you're interested in the Dodge RAM 350, the next question is, which RAM 350 model is right for you? RAM 350 variants include 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M). For a full list of RAM 350 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

      The Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 350 Regular Cab, RAM 350 Extended Cab, RAM 350 Diesel. Available styles include LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M).

      What do people think of the 1993 Dodge RAM 350?

      Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge RAM 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 RAM 350 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 RAM 350.

      Edmunds Expert Reviews

      Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Dodge RAM 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 RAM 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

      Our Review Process

      This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

      We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

