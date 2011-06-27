Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Bought brand new and now it is 16 years old. Shame Edmunds thinks it is only worth 600 bucks trade in. This has been an excellent truck. No problems other than regular maintenance issues. Cummins says it all plus 22 miles to the Gallon. New comparable trucks cost 45k+ - I don't think so.

Cummins117 , 02/15/2010

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck is a tank. its has around 277,000 miles and still haulin. Not problems other then old breaks from sitting. This truck was well built. im 17 years out and you know how teens drive. This truck is my baby and pulls through. Its not fast but it will pull. The 1993 reg cab LE cummins is a great truck. Vary durable and stands up with teenagers