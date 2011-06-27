Used 1999 Dodge Neon Consumer Reviews

neon=lemon foreveryoung14 , 02/04/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Since summer 2010 I have put $2000+ dollars on that stupid car. First a bunch of gaskets blew, then it was the alternator, then it was the radiator, then the brakes, then finally the water pump...which doesn't seem like a big deal for any other car, but on a neon you have to take out the whole engine just to replace it. A $20 part turned into a $500 job. I used to love driving my car, but now when I drive it I am constantly listening for weird sounds and wondering about when it will break down next. The day the transmission goes will be the day that I scrap the car for parts. I wouldn't wish this car on my worst enemy. Report Abuse

good basic transportation Chris , 04/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned my 99 neon sport for nearly 7 years. I purchased this car with 46k miles and have since put nearly 120k on it. It has been a very reliable car and has only left me stranded 2 times. First time was a radiator leak @ 130k miles and the second was just a loose neutral safety switch. Good in snow w/ snow tires. Performance is pretty good and cornering is a blast. Fuel economy ranged from 28mpg on low test in normal driving conditions to 39mpg on very long highway trips w/ high octane. Clear coat started to bubble up 2 years ago and headlights have fogged over due to sun exposure and need to be replaced. Over all, I feel that this has been a very good car. Report Abuse

Love my R/T scotr , 11/20/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm more than happy with my '99 Neon R/T. It handles very nicely and with regular maintenance has been extremely reliable. I avg around 25 mpg in town and 37 mpg highway (all of which is at an elevation of 3500 ft or higher)on 87 octane reg gas. Head gasket blew at the 3 yr mark but dealer covered it. Headlights dull badly with age but aftermarket polishing helps. Seems to burn out an O-2 sensor every few years and the moonroof tracks have both broken once despite minimal use. Biggest problem (chronic to Neons) is the intermittent failure of the instrument cluster (due, I'm told, to poor solder connections). All in all this car has been incredibly reliable, fun to drive and economical. Report Abuse

really good buy maidmarion , 06/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful we love our little "hi" car. Report Abuse