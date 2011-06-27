Used 1999 Dodge Neon Consumer Reviews
neon=lemon
Since summer 2010 I have put $2000+ dollars on that stupid car. First a bunch of gaskets blew, then it was the alternator, then it was the radiator, then the brakes, then finally the water pump...which doesn't seem like a big deal for any other car, but on a neon you have to take out the whole engine just to replace it. A $20 part turned into a $500 job. I used to love driving my car, but now when I drive it I am constantly listening for weird sounds and wondering about when it will break down next. The day the transmission goes will be the day that I scrap the car for parts. I wouldn't wish this car on my worst enemy.
good basic transportation
I have owned my 99 neon sport for nearly 7 years. I purchased this car with 46k miles and have since put nearly 120k on it. It has been a very reliable car and has only left me stranded 2 times. First time was a radiator leak @ 130k miles and the second was just a loose neutral safety switch. Good in snow w/ snow tires. Performance is pretty good and cornering is a blast. Fuel economy ranged from 28mpg on low test in normal driving conditions to 39mpg on very long highway trips w/ high octane. Clear coat started to bubble up 2 years ago and headlights have fogged over due to sun exposure and need to be replaced. Over all, I feel that this has been a very good car.
Love my R/T
I'm more than happy with my '99 Neon R/T. It handles very nicely and with regular maintenance has been extremely reliable. I avg around 25 mpg in town and 37 mpg highway (all of which is at an elevation of 3500 ft or higher)on 87 octane reg gas. Head gasket blew at the 3 yr mark but dealer covered it. Headlights dull badly with age but aftermarket polishing helps. Seems to burn out an O-2 sensor every few years and the moonroof tracks have both broken once despite minimal use. Biggest problem (chronic to Neons) is the intermittent failure of the instrument cluster (due, I'm told, to poor solder connections). All in all this car has been incredibly reliable, fun to drive and economical.
really good buy
we love our little "hi" car.
Fun to drive and reliable too!
This is a very fun car to drive - it is very reliable, gets decent gas mileage, and takes corners like it's on rails! I purchased this car after owning a ford escort, which gave me nothing but problems. I have had the Neon for two years and have had minimal problems. The car has been completely reliable despite the commute I have put it through.
