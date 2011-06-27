Used 1995 Dodge Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews
Should have listened to my wife
Seemed like a good transition vehicle from the penthouse to the poorhouse! I paid 2 grand for it, twice! Everything that could go wrong with it did. Spent so much time at the shop that a few times he looked at it for free because he felt sorry for me. Now when I drive it, it just dies! Not safe, leaks oil, runs hot, no a/c, a straight bucket!
Best Car Around for the Money
I've read many other reviews that said poorly of this car, but all I can think is that those people simply can not take care of a car, because mine has been really good to me. The car is quite sporty, gets excellent gas milage (provided you don't floor it everywhere) and is quite reliable. My only complaints are some road noise from the frameless windows, and a bit of noise coming from the AC compressor. Other than that, this is a very fun, very solid, very reliable car for it's price range - BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF IT FOR IT TO TAKE CARE OF YOU - most ppl don't seem to understand this point...
neons
I think that the neon is an alright car it doesnt have very fast acceleration and it really touchy but its fun to drive and you can improve it so its alright its definitly not a car that you would want to drive fast or hard
Disappointed
So, I bought this car because it was all I could afford at the time. However, I wish someone had told me how cheap it was, not to mention that they are hot cars to steal. This car is made so cheap the interior doors were coming off (plastic). Most 95' have problems with oil leaking so I was told by a mechanic. I had my car stolen the police said they are easy to steal. HE was right! I could easily pry my fingers behind my window and unlock my doors. Other problems I encountered with this cheaply made vehicle were that the driver side lock was broke so in order to lock my car I had to go through the passenger side to get into the car. The radio would work occasionally.
Biggest Piece of Crap Ever
DO NOT buy this car. I bought this car with 60,000 miles on it. At 65k I had to replace the head gasket, then again at 73k, and again at 84k, and once more at 98k. A/C went and the whole thing needed to be replaced $1,500. Transmission problems at 100k, but it did have 100k.
