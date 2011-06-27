  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Monaco Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Monaco
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/384.0 mi.240.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.43.8 in.
Measurements
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.
Curb weight3083 lbs.3121 lbs.
