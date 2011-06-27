Used 1990 Dodge Monaco Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|240.0/384.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.9 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.8 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|Length
|192.8 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3083 lbs.
|3121 lbs.
