Used 2007 Dodge Magnum Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.7
4.7
24 reviews
Dodge Salesrep's Review

Louis in Louisiana, 05/29/2009
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I worked @ the dealership for 14mos. and drove all models available from SE to SRT. The 2.7L V6 in the SE just isn't powerful enough for a 4000 lb car, especially in steep climbs, and it dosen't have ESP like the SXT and higher models. I purchased my SXT, because the 3.5 L V6 has a very good track record of reliability and I could not afford the RT at the time. If you can afford the RT, GET IT instead of the SXT! If you can't, the SXT has most of the base features the RT has, including the 5 speed autostick trans. Use a high grade motor oil, I use CASTROL GTX or SYNTEC and have noticed an increased gas mileage of almost 5 mi./ gal. Some recalls exist, get them executed ASAP! Nice car!

More than just a wagon

martin roberts, 01/02/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is the affordable fun wagon I was waiting for! V6 engine is plenty, but the SRT8 would be a dream!

Clean Cut Car

Chad, 09/06/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The car is very clean cut and has an aggressive look which I like. The horsepower sucks and wish I got the hemi model for that reason. Space and comfort is great though. Gas mileage stinks and I don't have a heavy foot.

Luv my Maggie

Ray, 10/26/2010
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Love the way it drives, very fun vehicle. Comfortable like none I've ever had.

Bring back the Magnum

Stephen, 09/13/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a slightly used cross over, I highly recommend the Dodge Magnum instead. First Dodge I've owned, and I love it! Fantastic alternative to those boring CUVs. I drove Jeeps for 12 years (last 3 was a Commander), and wanted something better on gas, but more fun on the road. The Magnum has a deeper cargo area than our Nissan Murano ('07 SL), costs less, and is 100% more fun to drive. My wife discovered this, too and now I have to hide the keys to the Magnum. My daughter is 3, but already demands "HEMI". RT package is excellent, the torque from the HEMI is intense, but refined and smooth at normal speeds. Visibility is perfect with an aftermarket rear view mirror.

