Used 2006 Dodge Magnum Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great! coolrider , 06/02/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle, 5.7 Hemi (need I say more?) MPG has been up to 29.5 highway with the engine management system of shutting down cylinders at cruise. Fun to drive factor is off the scale. Self sealing tires (18in) have been a life saver. It will even pull my 3500lb. motorcycle trailer smoothly with its hidden hitch and and self leveling suspension system. It sure is more pc than an SUV. Report Abuse

New Owner fds1961 , 03/19/2011 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I drove a Dodge Charger last year and like the ride, so when it was time for a new car I went for the Magnum. I like to be able to load stuff the flea market and go fishing so I went with the wagon. It was like driving a SUV, and the speed!!! I had to check myself a few times, but this is the most powerful car I ever had. I drove a Nissan Altima for 2 years and this is a whole new class of car. Stylish, fast, a real head turner. It had over 80,000 miles, but you can't tell by the way it rides and excels on the road. So far so good, it seem to be a well build wagon with AWD for the snow, glad that I got this.... Report Abuse

2006 Dodge Magnum SE Jnet_2006 , 07/17/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I am very happy with my magnum. I was looking a car with a lot of room. My magnum is a car with the space of a SUV. It has the small V6 so the gas mileage is not all that bad. I would of never got a SUV with 51,000 miles for the great price I paid for my car. My 2006 Magnum is like new. Report Abuse

Bold and Aggressive K. HARRIS , 03/10/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned the car for two months now and I am loving it. The ride is comfortable the interior is roomy, handling is great and it gives you that SUV feel. Report Abuse