Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

Great Fun Family Wagon Manny , 11/27/2006 32 of 33 people found this review helpful A great excuse to buy a hotrod and say it's for the family. Amazing perforance as expected. You sink into the deep bucket seats when you step on the gas. A lot of looks and compliments from other drivers and curious onlookers. Fun and functional, I can carry my boys in the back and still have plenty of room in the front for me. I'm 6-4 so that was important. A real sleeper for people that don't recognize what exactly the SRT-8 badge means. I have routinely smoked other unsuspecting sports cars. Always great fun.

What an engine Rx:MagnumQd , 05/25/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Wow! This is one incredibly fast car. It replaced my Magnum RT, already a fast car. This one simply flies. The whole car has been upgraded from the suspension to the transmission to the brakes. It feels like a complete package. Handles suprisingly well for a 4300lb car. Seats are terrific, way better that the stock RT seats. Driving the car is an exercise in right foot restraint. The barritone soundtrack that comes with a quick jab of the throttle is worth the price of admission alone. The thrust that comes with this right foot exercise is very impressive indeed. Remember, this car has more horsepower than any Corvette (except Z06) produced in the last 25 years. Overall, a blast to drive!

Needs Subtle Changes Jim Farmer , 12/28/2006 4 of 5 people found this review helpful The SRT8 Magnum is a thrill to drive and brings back muscle car excitment! As your heartbeat increases and your palms get moist, you accelerate from a complete stop, the G-forces press you into the seat and you smile as the speedometer eclipses the century mark in under 13 seconds. The highly bolstered seat holds you comfortably in place as you execute corners like you're glued to the road. This automobile is also practical because you can take along three passengers and their luggage with ease. I would recommend you at least test drive a SRT8 vehicle before you buy anything else!

SRT-8 Magnum Charlie , 05/31/2006 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Not only is the 2006 Magnum a beautiful design it also has the awesome power that Dodge used to have back in the late 60's early 70's. You have the modern luxuaries of a Mercedez Benz and the "holy cow" power of a 1970 Hemi Roadrunner. My SRT Magnum came with GPS, Sirius Satelite Radio, all leather interior, (Gray on Black-Standard for SRT8) steering wheel remotes, sunroof and digital gauges with white face gauges. The new Hemi 6.1 liter is just as appealing to look at as the rest of the car. I do feel that the exhuast could have been a bit throatier, however you do hear the engine well at 6000 rpms. The ride and handling is smooth and confortable. All this for $40,000. I did well.