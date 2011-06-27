  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Magnum
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Magnum
  5. Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Magnum
5(83%)4(13%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Write a review
See all Magnums for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,254 - $4,234
Used Magnum for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Fun Family Wagon

Manny, 11/27/2006
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

A great excuse to buy a hotrod and say it's for the family. Amazing perforance as expected. You sink into the deep bucket seats when you step on the gas. A lot of looks and compliments from other drivers and curious onlookers. Fun and functional, I can carry my boys in the back and still have plenty of room in the front for me. I'm 6-4 so that was important. A real sleeper for people that don't recognize what exactly the SRT-8 badge means. I have routinely smoked other unsuspecting sports cars. Always great fun.

Report Abuse

What an engine

Rx:MagnumQd, 05/25/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Wow! This is one incredibly fast car. It replaced my Magnum RT, already a fast car. This one simply flies. The whole car has been upgraded from the suspension to the transmission to the brakes. It feels like a complete package. Handles suprisingly well for a 4300lb car. Seats are terrific, way better that the stock RT seats. Driving the car is an exercise in right foot restraint. The barritone soundtrack that comes with a quick jab of the throttle is worth the price of admission alone. The thrust that comes with this right foot exercise is very impressive indeed. Remember, this car has more horsepower than any Corvette (except Z06) produced in the last 25 years. Overall, a blast to drive!

Report Abuse

Needs Subtle Changes

Jim Farmer, 12/28/2006
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

The SRT8 Magnum is a thrill to drive and brings back muscle car excitment! As your heartbeat increases and your palms get moist, you accelerate from a complete stop, the G-forces press you into the seat and you smile as the speedometer eclipses the century mark in under 13 seconds. The highly bolstered seat holds you comfortably in place as you execute corners like you're glued to the road. This automobile is also practical because you can take along three passengers and their luggage with ease. I would recommend you at least test drive a SRT8 vehicle before you buy anything else!

Report Abuse

SRT-8 Magnum

Charlie, 05/31/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Not only is the 2006 Magnum a beautiful design it also has the awesome power that Dodge used to have back in the late 60's early 70's. You have the modern luxuaries of a Mercedez Benz and the "holy cow" power of a 1970 Hemi Roadrunner. My SRT Magnum came with GPS, Sirius Satelite Radio, all leather interior, (Gray on Black-Standard for SRT8) steering wheel remotes, sunroof and digital gauges with white face gauges. The new Hemi 6.1 liter is just as appealing to look at as the rest of the car. I do feel that the exhuast could have been a bit throatier, however you do hear the engine well at 6000 rpms. The ride and handling is smooth and confortable. All this for $40,000. I did well.

Report Abuse

I love my Magnum

Step Tyner, 08/10/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Aside from rather poor rear quarter visibility, that impossible-not-to- damage-while-parking lower front clip, and a seeming inability to "memorize" my garage door opener code, the car has been entirely trouble free. The concept is a superb one. Who says station wagons have to be snails? The interior cargo space includes handy grocery racks and a host of fascinating little compartments and such. And, while the interior decor is a bit Spartan, the seats are comfortable and all the controls are conveniently placed.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Magnums for sale

Related Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles