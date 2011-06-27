  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Intrepid
5(72%)4(19%)3(6%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.6
36 reviews
Write a review
See all Intrepids for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,595 - $3,498
Used Intrepid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LOVE DODGES!

becca1984, 08/27/2014
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased my 2nd Dodge Intrepid. They are very dependable cars,as long as they're taken care of. My 1st Intrepid was a 2000. Owned it 3 years and only replaced a tire rod and the power steering pump(previous owner neglected it). I accumulated alot of miles on that car. When I let it go it had 215,000 miles and still going strong. My current intrepid is a 2003. Sitting at 146,000. Excellent car. I change my oil every 5,000 miles. 4qts of synthetic blend oil and 1 qt of Lucas engine treatment. These cars are CHAMPS as long as they're taken care of!

Report Abuse

12 years old, 186K miles and still running like new

Jason Foster, 04/14/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 2003, this car never let me down or left me stranded. Replaced generator at 121K (2011), front-left wheel bearing hub in 2015 (180K), total cost for both repairs $300 (self-replaced). Original exhaust system still solid. Replaced front pads and rotors at 120K, rear at 140K. Gone thru two batteries as well. A good, simple, cheap car.

Report Abuse

DODGE INTREPID LOYALIST

Robert Jackson, 08/11/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have now leased my second Dodge Intrepid since late 1999. I was very pleased with the 2000 model, so I decided to lease a 2003 model which now the base model is the SE unlike 2000.

Report Abuse

Never Again

pepsi512, 02/08/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Stay Away, I will never own Dodge again. within 1 month of owning, blown head gasget, blown pressure relief valve, Replaced. Then engine lght stays on..no power uphills, sludge build up in engine (oil changed correclty) Misses, overheats. Can't see when backing up vision field limited. I would highly recommend if you are thinking of buying an intrepid research not only this year but many others have severe engine trouble. I can't wait to trade it in if I can ever get it to run long enough to trade in! Value drops.

Report Abuse

These cars can go a long way

David E, 12/16/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We purchased this car for my daughter with 177000 miles. These miles were accumulated mostly be a salesman in rural Oklahoma. Shortly after we purchased it, we had to replace the alternator. I have replaced one of the mirrors where my daughter backed into a pole at Sonic. All new drivers should have cars with black mirrors so they don't have to go to the body shop for mirror replacement. Car has a huge back seat. My daughter complains about lack of power merging onto the interstate. If we get anywhere near the Edmund's private party price for this car, it will have exceeded our expectations for value. Presently has 193,000 miles.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Intrepids for sale

Related Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles