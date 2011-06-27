Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews
2002 Chrysler Intrepid ES (V6 3.5L)
Bought car new in 2002. Now has 365,000km on a never serviced engine except regular oil changes and one set of platinum spark plugs. But, the engine fault light kept coming on. Noticed that it did so after a rain or during damp weather. Argued with the dealer who replaced all sensors, on-board computer, new wiring harness after telling me not to tell him how to do his job. Took Chrysler to court, won the suit, got all my money back that wasn't covered under the warranty and took car to independent mechanic who replaced the gasket between the gas tank and the car body and have had no problems since then. He said he had done so with many Dodge/Chryslers.
Best car I ever had!!
I currently have 213,000 miles and still running fine. No transmission or engine rebuild yet (knock on wood). Guess this car was built on Wednesday at the factory. Still driving it every day and honestly can't complain. I hope to run it to a 1 million miles+
2.7 is expensive to maintain
Bought ours used and we thought we got a great buy. Then the problems started to hit us. Thermostat went out was $160 to replace it because a normal man without a car hoist can't get to it, REALLY! Then 1 of the 2 ELECTRIC fans that cool the motor went out. Then it kept over heating anyway. Come to find out, it's the water pump. It is made to leak a tiny amount of water as it starts to go out. Causing you to over heat. $600 minimum to replace as it is inside the motor. Since they have to take off the timing belt, might as well replace it too, another $125 in parts. My mechanic said to use 5w-20 synthetic oil only! Other oils cause build-up in side the motor causing them to blow!
Nothing but problems
After reading all of these reviews from when people first bought their Intrepid I'd like to hear from anyone that still owns a 2.7 L. I bought mine used with low miles and thought I got a deal. Then the problems started. Water pump, timing chain, tensioners and on and on. I believe the 2.7 is a lemon.
double trouble
Bought this car for the room and price. It's huge inside. We got the 2.7 for the milage and it'll do 30 on the highway. Everything was good until 90,000. It started with a water pump and ended with $3,000. Now the transmision is on the way out and 130,000. Don't forget about the front end falling out of it also. If your going to buy a Dodge go ahead and purchase a transmission with it, they're terrible. I'm done with dodge.
