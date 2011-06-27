Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews

To many problems!!!!!! Joe Szrom , 04/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My AC broke at 40k and my Transmission and electrical system went together at 57k!!!!!! Report Abuse

Best Car on Earth Cardoso , 04/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car to drive, also easy hands on to engine, looks great, drives great, even smells greeat. I recomend it to anyone. Report Abuse

Reliable ewing20 , 05/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've been driving this car since 93 and its the most reliable car i've ever driven not to mention stylish and comfortable. The only two problems i've had were the headlights beam are spread way to far and the spark plug wires are to hard to change you have to take the whole plate off to get to them and if you don't do it yourself it cost you around $400 dollars for the dealership to do it. Report Abuse

A Fun, Sporty Large Sedan Whisky7 , 07/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for 4 years now, and no problems at all the last 2. When I bought the car, my mechanic (not a dealer) said "nice car, but buy the warranty" Was he ever right! In the first two years replaced the AC, 2 water pumps, alternator, starter, and battery (all covered under warranty). Other than that, just change the oil every 3000, the plugs every year, gas it up and GO! Report Abuse