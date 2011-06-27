  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Intrepid
5(46%)4(8%)3(23%)2(23%)1(0%)
3.8
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Intrepids for sale
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,833
Used Intrepid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

To many problems!!!!!!

Joe Szrom, 04/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My AC broke at 40k and my Transmission and electrical system went together at 57k!!!!!!

Report Abuse

Best Car on Earth

Cardoso, 04/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great car to drive, also easy hands on to engine, looks great, drives great, even smells greeat. I recomend it to anyone.

Report Abuse

Reliable

ewing20, 05/15/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've been driving this car since 93 and its the most reliable car i've ever driven not to mention stylish and comfortable. The only two problems i've had were the headlights beam are spread way to far and the spark plug wires are to hard to change you have to take the whole plate off to get to them and if you don't do it yourself it cost you around $400 dollars for the dealership to do it.

Report Abuse

A Fun, Sporty Large Sedan

Whisky7, 07/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for 4 years now, and no problems at all the last 2. When I bought the car, my mechanic (not a dealer) said "nice car, but buy the warranty" Was he ever right! In the first two years replaced the AC, 2 water pumps, alternator, starter, and battery (all covered under warranty). Other than that, just change the oil every 3000, the plugs every year, gas it up and GO!

Report Abuse

another DC lemon

coralboy, 02/11/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A/C in these vehicles was an annual repair issue that dealer and manufacturer made you fight about. Overall reliability the worst ever. How about a passenger window that falls off track and breaks in door. Transmission problems galore. Overall assessment - I'll never buy another DC product!!!!!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Intrepids for sale

Related Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles