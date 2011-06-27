Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD
Despite all the warnings not to buy one of these, especially with all- wheel-drive, I can now say, with 152K miles of mostly around town driving on the clock, that this van owes me nothing. Yes, the serpentine belt went out at 70K miles and the speed sensor went out early on, but both are minor. The transmission is just now starting to slip a bit between 1st and 2nd, but otherwise this has been an incredibly reliable and well thought out vehicle. I'd be hard pressed to improve on my van (office, pickup, camper, taxi). I am most impressed with the ergonomics and space. Unfortunately, for me, there is no longer any vehicle on the market that can meet all my needs as this van has.
Good and bad
The good, it's roomy, works great as a truck with both bench seats removed, can haul 4x8 sheet rock, good on long trips. Now the bad, it's American made, which means, it's poorly made. It's garage parked, yet there is rust, even under the hood where the struts mount. After 3 years and 30,000 miles, needed a new transmission(expensive, and a notorious problem with Dodge) Replaced starter, heater core, window regulator/motor twice, also very expensive. Replaced power steering pump because IT RUSTED OUT! Basically it's a hit or miss with these Caravans, more misses than hits, so be very cautious when buying used even with low miles, Dodge dealers will not cover you.
Utility out the wazoo
This van does everything we need it to do. Haul kids, groceries, vacation, camping gear, plus dozens of other things. When we bought it my wife and I said we would probably never be without one again. I still stand by that statement. The comfort and utility of this vehicle is unmatched by even the most expensive autos on the market. And it's MADE IN AMERICA! Isn't that a refreshing idea!
Good Looks, Bad Problems
I bought the van because I like the looks, but it didn't take long to find out that I bought a piece of junk. I have talked to other owners of this van and they all have the same problems. Here is a list of my problems: 1. I have had three sensors go out at $125 ea. (Car will not shift gears when the sensor goes out) 2.The drivers side brake caliper has been replaced 2 times and still doesn't work right. 3. Most of all, even though I had the transmission serviced every 35000 miles, It still cost me $2000 to replace it before the van hit 100,000 miles. On top of everythings else, these vans have such lousy resale values I can't even get rid of it.
Reliable
I bought mine used with already 150,00 miles on it for $750, the interior was not in excellent condition but drives good and the sound of the motor was great with good acceleration. Took it home and later it wouldn't crank, my husband jumped it and put a new battery, that was almost 6 years ago, in that we had water pump replace around $200, radiator $300 cuz I run a board on a high way at night no way to avoid it and it slapped my radiator, radiator fan went out med summer day on our trip to South Georgia back to South MO thank the Lord it didn't bust out radiator, I have a good honest new Mechanic replace the fan relay really cheap, the heat/ac fan went out, it would have cost me $300+ if I had took it to my old croaked Mechanic but I order the fan including the motor for $47 from rock auto and installed it myself, that was four years ago. If I have to get another van it would be another dodge minivan preferably between 1999 to 2005, im still driving this van with 265,000 miles, I would never suggest to buy a used Honda van. It makes me puke to think my bad experience with honda.
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner