Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

Grand Caravan Cargo JohnC , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had this van since almost new, first as a company van and then I purchased it for personal use. I now have 162500 miles on it and it still has the orig. engine and trany in it. I have had to put a battery and tires and rims on it in the last 4 yrs and the egr valve and tune-up this month. Not bad for a 7-8 yr old van with 162500 miles on it. I would not think twice about getting in this van and driving from FL to Chicago and back again.... John C

Disappointed Shenandoah , 05/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with low milage. It was checked out by my mechanic, who gave it a clean bill of health. Within months I had to sink over $1500 in repairs. Now that it is appoaching 100,000 miles, it is in constant need of repair, despite being taken well care of. To top it off, the green pain on my hood an roof is peeling off badly. I've started noticing, it seems to be a defect with the green paint. All the green dodge vans in my area seem to be loosing their pain on the hoods and roof.

Bad Van lmollstl , 01/18/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This van was given to us by my father-in-law when it was 12 years old with 71,000 miles. It had been well maintained and always garaged. I first noticed that the power rear windows only worked some time, the rear windshield wiper motor was out and the electric liftgate opener did not work. In the year we owned it the water pump, drivers side window motor, and the front wiper motor had to be replaced. Then the track on the sliding side door door broke and the side window latch came apart. When the transmission went out at 82,000 miles the van went to the junk yard. I should have known because I had the same experiences with the 96 Caravan I bought new.

Go foreign Happy with my nissan , 06/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I had my van for 6 years, it came with the 3.3L automatic which gave us 4 years of good service. It is at this point you might as well get rid of it because your opinion will change dramatically. The tranny gave up the ghost at 92,000 at a tune of $1,600 and I found out I was real lucky. Dodge doesn't build anything to last. We used to buy Chrysler products, but never again!