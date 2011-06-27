Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3602 lbs.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
