2020 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews
The rumble of the V8!
It's an excellent SUV . I got the fully loaded R/T, with a hefty MSRP (don't let the MSRP fool you, as many say, it's a suggestion not the actual sales price). For how old this platform is, it has aged well. There are pros and cons to owning an older architecture SUV in 2020; Pros: - It has a legit V8 engine. The sound and the performance makes you want to hit full throttle all the time. - No rattles, none whatsoever. I'm very sensitive when it comes to fantom noises. - If driven calmly, it gets about 25 mpg on highway. No one drives this monster calmly. - While the second row seats don't slide, all rows have adequate space by default. - Standard Alpine sound system is way better than many other "brand name" sound systems I have owned on my previous cars. - While it's an older architecture, it can still compete with the newer SUV's on technology too. It's an option, but adaptive cruise with stop and go, front crash prevention, lane keeping etc is available and works well. - Can tow, can tow a lot. -It's been around with this engine and transmission combo since 2014. Whatever defects there were, whatever that needed time to be figured out, is now figured out. I made a mistake of purchasing a first model year car before, man oh man, never again! Cons: - Thirsty. Yes me being a little heavy footed doesn't help either. - Technology shows its age; while it does have optional front crash prevention, it can not detect pedestrians. Most newer model competitors can. - You can't fold the second row seats if there's a child seat on. - Brakes are a little on the mushy side. Too much travel (coming from a German car) before pads actually bite the rotors. - It can be flat towed, tranny has a mode for that, but it doesn't have any connection to activate the brakes and brake lights. Overall, I am very happy. P.S. I did buy an 8 years 125k miles extended "max care" warranty. It's really affordable for the coverage it provides. Unlike many other brands, they let you buy it anytime before the factory warranty expires. You don't have to get it when you purchase the car!
Great suv
I dont know what vehicle they were test driving if they thought the V6 was under powered . I have a new 2020 and if you step on it , it runs like a scared rabbit . Plenty of power for this vehicle . V6 is quiet and works seamlessly with the ZF designed 8 speed auto which shifts almost undetectably under normal throttle shifts . Love the configurable dashboard where you can choose an analog speedo or a digital speedo setup . Paint job is flawless . Front seats are very comfortable and have a lot of seat travel for any tall drivers which i love. Backlit door cupholders , center cup holders and a lit glovebox . Excellent sounding base radio with 6 Alpine speakers . Have tow package which gives you a full size spare . The only negative I dislike so far is I dont like having to go into the infotainment to set the climate control . There is a blower knob external for blower speed but I guess you have to have it there if you want to have auto climate . You can switch it auto or manual . So far love this vehicle . Hope the long term reliability is there . Crossing fingers . I will probably get a max car warranty just because there are so many expensive things to go wrong now and I plan on running this into the ground and hope to get 200000 miles out of it . Highly recommend.
Not sure what the complaint is with the V6
This review is mostly fair but I have to point out that the complaint about the lack of power with the V6 seems to have no basis in reality. I imagine the reviewer is comparing it to the V8s in the R/T or SRT models. That's fine. But the R/T offers more power than most competitors and the SRT is simply off the charts. Of course those outperform the V6. But, as the base engine, the V6 matches most competitors.
Dodge Durango 2020
Edmunds very helpful in finding the best deal for the car my wife loves! Got a great Price!
RT is lit
Drives great but less seating. Got 3 kids Captins aren't ideal. Overall love the car black on white looks great.
