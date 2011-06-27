2019 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(76%)4(12%)3(5%)2(0%)1(7%)
4.5
17 reviews
Revisit to the brand

Sarah, 05/11/2019
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

We are loyal Jeep owners and love them. However, since Jeep doesn't offer a bigger SUV than the Grand Cherokee (at the moment) we looked at every third row crossover on the market. After driving the Telluride, Atlas, Pilot, Traverse, Ascent, Pathfinder, and Highlander we were frustrated because non of those vehicles really made us fall in love enough to purchase them. We decided to revisit the Durango and we were pleasantly surprised with the face lift of the 2019 models, the ride quality, and the towing capability. We were looking at the V6 GT but ended up with the R/T with the hemi. Captains chairs are the key feature that brought us back to the Durango. I am happy we didn't overlook this vehicle. It's beautiful.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Just lease a dodge durango R/T .

darrenv, 02/12/2019
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

Simply put AMAZING!!! 5 stars ***** Only thing is MPG with the Hemi...thats about fair... rides very comfortable, plenty of room with captains chairs, heating amazing (east coast) handling good, But the best part of it all is its LOOKS! I had pathfinder , expo and sportage none of them compare!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my Durango R/T

Frao VA, 02/06/2019
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

Love the outside look with the viper inspired hood, satin rims and doble tip exhaust. Comfort is great, I am 5’8” and fit comfortably in the 3rd row. Love the sound of the engine and how it really move this SUV beast. Best of all is that even-though you have the space it does not feel like a huge boat in the road. Proud owner here!....ohhh, and I also have a Grand Cherokee limited.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
We are loving our 2019 White SXT V6

Mike Borges , 04/18/2019
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We have been driving Durango since 2003 we got our first Durango then 150K we drove till 350K miles and traded for 2015 charger our family became bigger road trips became a hassle so we traded the charger for the Durango.. we love Dodge it's been good and reliable to us.. we wouldn't want any brand so far best car ever.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

It doesn't get any better than my Durango R/T.

George Mahieu, 05/21/2019
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My 2nd Tahoe was about done after 184K miles. before that I had 2 Blazers, 2 Grand Cherokees, and a Land Rover. So I decided being 60 this would be my last car, I had good luck with the Jeeps and my son had a beautiful 2018 SRT Durango so I went back to Dodge, but I got a Journey and that was a mistake. It was a great little car, but having built hot rods and being a car guy, i was wrong thinking I was ready to settle down and wanted to get something sporty, not an old mans car, so after 7 months and 5600 miles, I traded the Journey at the dealer ship my family has used for years, and where i had bought it and got a Durango R/T and am so very glad I did. it is the best and most enjoyable car to drive I have ever owned. Fun to drive, handles great, comfortable, fast, sporty, tons of room and just plain sexy. I am constantly getting comments from strangers and friends alike on it, more compliments than hot rods I had built. I cannot recommend it enough, if you want something fun to drive, go test drive one and you will be sold...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
