The 2019 Dodge Durango is big, burly and ripped with bold style, and you won't mistake its aggressive looks for anything else. But this big seven-seater has more going for it than just looks. It's a spacious and capable SUV with available V8 power, giving it the muscle for heavy towing jobs that would otherwise require a full-size truck-based SUV. We like it, and not just for its abilities, but for the way it stands out from the crowd. The Durango has been around for a while. The current version was launched in 2011 and saw its last makeover in 2014. We usually prefer vehicles that have had more recent updates, but we like the Durango just the way it is. Dodge keeps the interest level high with the Durango SRT, an answer to a question that no one asked, but a 475-horsepower answer that we like just the same. Not content to simply have an outstanding family shuttle that's roomy and ideally suited for long-distance travel, Dodge wants to make sure the short-distance hops can be done at maximum enjoyment as well. With a savage 6.4-liter V8, the Durango SRT moves from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. Most mortal Durangos are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 tuned for 295 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. But the V6 Durango can be equipped to tow up to 6,200 pounds, significantly more than its rivals. In Edmunds testing, a rear-wheel-drive V6-powered Durango made the run to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while all-wheel drive increased that to 8.1 seconds — slow times compared to the segment's best and a consequence of the Durango's heavy weight. Standard on R/T models and optional on the Citadel is a stout 5.7-liter V8 that produces 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. Like the V6, it gets an eight-speed automatic, but unlike the V6 its optional all-wheel-drive system includes a low-range transfer case for better off-road ability. The V8 can tow as much as 7,400 pounds, and you'll need a full-size body-on-frame SUV if you want to better that number. The new SRT with its 6.4-liter V8 can tow up to a whopping 8,700 pounds. Unfortunately, the trade-off for the Durango's muscle is fuel economy. The EPA rates the rear-wheel-drive V6 Durango at 21 mpg combined. The V8 engine drops that figure to 17 mpg combined or 15 mpg combined for the SRT version. Clearly, you're not buying a Durango for its fuel economy. But the Durango has no shortage of interior space, and even the third row is suitable for adults. We like the roomy back seat, which is easy to access thanks to big doors that open to nearly 90 degrees. The plain dash design isn't our favorite, but we love the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system. We are also fans of the Durango's comfortable ride, but you can feel its heft in the corners. Dodge sells the Durango in five models. The base SXT has plenty of equipment for families on the go, and the GT adds new attractive styling cues and a more upscale interior. The Citadel offers most of Dodge's available luxury features, while the R/T concentrates on performance with a V8 engine and a stiffer suspension. The bonkers SRT model is simply committed to taking families wherever they need to go as quickly as possible. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Dodge Durango for you.

The 2019 Dodge Durango SUV is offered in the following styles: R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

