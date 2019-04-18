2019 Dodge Durango SUV
What’s new
- No major changes for 2019
- Newly optional 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Third-row seats are surprisingly spacious
- Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
- Towing ability is exceptional for the class
- Has real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
- Fuel economy is below average, especially with the V8
- Bigger and bulkier to drive than rival crossovers
Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When a car company sells what passes for a family sedan with 707 horsepower, it should come as no surprise that its take on a three-row SUV should be, let's say, a little different from what other manufacturers offer. With its aging platform, the 2019 Dodge Durango remains the stubborn outlier in the ever more car-based three-row SUV segment, offering not just a healthy V6 engine but two stout V8s, class-leading towing capacity and muscle-car styling cues.
If the Durango looks familiar, that's because you've seen this current generation on the road since the 2011 model year. That's an eternity compared to nearly every rival, but Dodge has kept this three-row crossover relevant. For 2019, there's even more to like. Changes this year include new exterior styling on the GT trim level, a new 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a new integrated trailer brake that is included with the Trailer Tow package.
The Durango's fundamentals — including extraordinary towing capacity, available V8 power, and adult-size space in the third row — are key to its enduring appeal. On the other hand, as one of the most muscular (and oldest) vehicles in its class, the Durango is also one of the heaviest — by a lot. That weight takes a toll on maneuverability, real-world fuel economy, and acceleration with the V6 engine. It also bolsters the argument for choosing one of the exuberant V8 engines, fuel bills notwithstanding.
If you can find a powertrain that suits your needs, whether a V6 or a V8, there's a lot to like. Even at this advanced stage in its life cycle, the Durango remains one of the most capable and well-rounded three-row crossovers you can buy.
2019 Dodge Durango models
The 2019 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in five trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T and SRT.
All Durango models except the SRT are rear-wheel-drive and offer optional all-wheel drive. The SRT is only available with all-wheel drive. Seven-passenger seating is standard in the SXT, the GT and the R/T, while second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity to six) are standard on the Citadel and the SRT and optional on all others. If you need to prioritize cargo over passengers, you can order the base SXT with just two rows of seats, or you can order the Lightweight Performance package on the SRT that also removes the third row. The other trims are three-row only.
The base SXT comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 hp, 260 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear suspension, foglights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, three-zone automatic climate control, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split folding third-row seat with power-folding headrests (or alternatively, an option to remove the third-row seat), cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Technology features include Bluetooth, two USB ports, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system.
The GT adds 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, remote ignition, an eight-way power driver's seat, a 115-volt power outlet, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and satellite radio. For 2019 the GT now shares the LED foglights and aggressive front fascia found on the R/T, along with a new hood that's similar to the one on the SRT.
Going with the Citadel gets you xenon headlights, power-folding mirrors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, upgraded brakes, front parking sensors, roof-rail crossbars, a sunroof, a cargo cover, leather and vinyl upholstery, additional leather trim, heated front- and second-row seats, a six-way power passenger seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel with heating, driver-seat memory settings, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, and a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with a subwoofer and HD radio.
An optional Anodized Platinum appearance package adds upgraded leather upholstery with silver accent stitching and special interior trim. There's also an optional 825-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, which is also available as an option on the R/T and the SRT.
The R/T moves into high-performance realms with the 5.7-liter V8 engine (360 hp, 390 lb-ft) as standard, an upgraded steering system, upgraded brakes, a lowered ride height, a performance hood design, LED foglights, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, and a nine-speaker Alpine audio system. The Citadel's standard roof rails and sunroof are optional. The 5.7-liter V8 is also optional for the Citadel.
Some of the higher trims' standard features are also offered on lower trims as options. A Technology Group package for the Citadel and the R/T adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. You can also add full leather upholstery bundled with ventilated front seats to the R/T and the Citadel.
Optional on the GT and the R/T is a Brass Monkey appearance package that adds a gloss-black grille, black headlight bezels, 20-inch bronze-painted wheels, and extra body-colored trim. An optional Blacktop appearance package (also for the GT and the R/T) is similar and fits the Durango with 20-inch black-painted wheels and a variety of black-out exterior trim items. The Blacktop package also bumps engine power up to 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Other options include black running boards and bright pedals (Mopar Running Board package); a second-row console with an armrest and storage (includes an in-console 12-volt power outlet and a USB charge port); a dual-screen rear entertainment system (with Blu-ray compatibility); and a trailer-tow package, which now includes trailer brake control.
Finally, the SRT trim level tops it off with a 6.4-liter V8 engine (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), performance-tuned steering, an adaptive high-performance suspension, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, upgrade Brembo brakes, SRT Performance Pages (various configurable performance parameters), auto-leveling headlights, upgraded leather and simulated-suede upholstery, and ventilated front seats.
SRT options include a sunroof, full leather upholstery, the rear entertainment system, the SRT Interior Appearance Group (which includes carbon-fiber accents and a soft-touch headliner), the Technology Group and the Lightweight Performance package, which removes the third-row seats.
Options on every Durango include a blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning system and a CD player.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Dodge Durango Limited (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Durango has received some revisions to appearance packages and standard equipment at various trim levels. Our 2015 Durango tester's Limited trim is similar to today's GT. Otherwise, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Durango.
Scorecard
Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Off-road
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Dodge Durango.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We are loyal Jeep owners and love them. However, since Jeep doesn't offer a bigger SUV than the Grand Cherokee (at the moment) we looked at every third row crossover on the market. After driving the Telluride, Atlas, Pilot, Traverse, Ascent, Pathfinder, and Highlander we were frustrated because non of those vehicles really made us fall in love enough to purchase them. We decided to revisit the Durango and we were pleasantly surprised with the face lift of the 2019 models, the ride quality, and the towing capability. We were looking at the V6 GT but ended up with the R/T with the hemi. Captains chairs are the key feature that brought us back to the Durango. I am happy we didn't overlook this vehicle. It's beautiful.
Simply put AMAZING!!! 5 stars ***** Only thing is MPG with the Hemi...thats about fair... rides very comfortable, plenty of room with captains chairs, heating amazing (east coast) handling good, But the best part of it all is its LOOKS! I had pathfinder , expo and sportage none of them compare!
Love the outside look with the viper inspired hood, satin rims and doble tip exhaust. Comfort is great, I am 5’8” and fit comfortably in the 3rd row. Love the sound of the engine and how it really move this SUV beast. Best of all is that even-though you have the space it does not feel like a huge boat in the road. Proud owner here!....ohhh, and I also have a Grand Cherokee limited.
We have been driving Durango since 2003 we got our first Durango then 150K we drove till 350K miles and traded for 2015 charger our family became bigger road trips became a hassle so we traded the charger for the Durango.. we love Dodge it's been good and reliable to us.. we wouldn't want any brand so far best car ever.
Features & Specs
|R/T 4dr SUV AWD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$46,595
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5150 rpm
|GT 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,245
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,595
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SXT 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$30,195
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Durango safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Durango's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Durango detects an imminent collision.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Sounds a warning if the Durango begins to drift from its lane without a turn signal being activated.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Durango vs. the competition
Dodge Durango vs. Ford Explorer
Presenting a more carlike option in terms of ride and handling, the Ford Explorer also comes with an optional turbocharged V6 engine that rivals the 5.7-liter V8 in the Durango for performance. But the Explorer lacks the spacious third row of the Durango, and its 5,000-pound towing capacity is far less than what even the V6 Durango can tow.
Dodge Durango vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
If you're looking for an equally burly but slightly smaller SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee might be a good option, especially if you enjoy off-roading. The same V6 and V8 engines are offered in the Grand Cherokee, which is mechanically related to the Durango, but the Jeep one-ups the Dodge with a 707-hp Trackhawk variant for maximum silliness. What the Jeep has in the off-road department it loses to the Durango in only having seating for five.
Dodge Durango vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse was redesigned in 2018, so it benefits by being more modern than the Durango. And while it doesn't hold a candle to the Dodge's optional V8 power, it is lighter and handles better. It's spacious, too, as one of the few crossovers with more third-row space than the Durango. But if towing is important, the 5,000-pound capacity of the Traverse pales in comparison to the Dodge's ratings, which start at 6,200 pounds.
More about the 2019 Dodge Durango
The 2019 Dodge Durango is big, burly and ripped with bold style, and you won't mistake its aggressive looks for anything else. But this big seven-seater has more going for it than just looks. It's a spacious and capable SUV with available V8 power, giving it the muscle for heavy towing jobs that would otherwise require a full-size truck-based SUV. We like it, and not just for its abilities, but for the way it stands out from the crowd.
The Durango has been around for a while. The current version was launched in 2011 and saw its last makeover in 2014. We usually prefer vehicles that have had more recent updates, but we like the Durango just the way it is. Dodge keeps the interest level high with the Durango SRT, an answer to a question that no one asked, but a 475-horsepower answer that we like just the same. Not content to simply have an outstanding family shuttle that's roomy and ideally suited for long-distance travel, Dodge wants to make sure the short-distance hops can be done at maximum enjoyment as well. With a savage 6.4-liter V8, the Durango SRT moves from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.
Most mortal Durangos are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 tuned for 295 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. But the V6 Durango can be equipped to tow up to 6,200 pounds, significantly more than its rivals. In Edmunds testing, a rear-wheel-drive V6-powered Durango made the run to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while all-wheel drive increased that to 8.1 seconds — slow times compared to the segment's best and a consequence of the Durango's heavy weight.
Standard on R/T models and optional on the Citadel is a stout 5.7-liter V8 that produces 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. Like the V6, it gets an eight-speed automatic, but unlike the V6 its optional all-wheel-drive system includes a low-range transfer case for better off-road ability. The V8 can tow as much as 7,400 pounds, and you'll need a full-size body-on-frame SUV if you want to better that number. The new SRT with its 6.4-liter V8 can tow up to a whopping 8,700 pounds.
Unfortunately, the trade-off for the Durango's muscle is fuel economy. The EPA rates the rear-wheel-drive V6 Durango at 21 mpg combined. The V8 engine drops that figure to 17 mpg combined or 15 mpg combined for the SRT version. Clearly, you're not buying a Durango for its fuel economy.
But the Durango has no shortage of interior space, and even the third row is suitable for adults. We like the roomy back seat, which is easy to access thanks to big doors that open to nearly 90 degrees. The plain dash design isn't our favorite, but we love the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system. We are also fans of the Durango's comfortable ride, but you can feel its heft in the corners.
Dodge sells the Durango in five models. The base SXT has plenty of equipment for families on the go, and the GT adds new attractive styling cues and a more upscale interior. The Citadel offers most of Dodge's available luxury features, while the R/T concentrates on performance with a V8 engine and a stiffer suspension. The bonkers SRT model is simply committed to taking families wherever they need to go as quickly as possible. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Dodge Durango for you.
2019 Dodge Durango SUV Overview
The 2019 Dodge Durango SUV is offered in the following styles: R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Durango SUV 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Durango SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Durango SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including R/T, GT, GT Plus, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Dodge Durango SUV?
2019 Dodge Durango SUV GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Dodge Durango SUV GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,975. The average price paid for a new 2019 Dodge Durango SUV GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,872 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,872 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,103.
The average savings for the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 14.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Dodge Durango SUV GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Dodge Durango SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Dodge Durango SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 4 new 2019 [object Object] Durango SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,575 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,186 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Durango SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Durango SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Dodge Durango SUV Durango SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Durango for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,712.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,571.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV and all available trim types: SXT Plus, GT Plus, Anodized Platinum, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Dodge Durango SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Dodge Durango SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
