Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited Features & Specs

2005 Dodge Durango Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4921 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1680 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8950 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
