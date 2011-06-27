  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Durango
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Dodge Durango Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,740
See Durango Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,350
See Durango Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,620
See Durango Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/400 mi.300/400 mi.325/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.25 gal.25 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l4.7 l4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm235 hp @ 4800 rpm235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
8 total speakersnoyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
front seatback storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
overhead console with storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
clothyesnoyes
leathernoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
Rear head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
Front track62 in.62 in.62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.88 cu.ft.88 cu.ft.
Curb weight4629 lbs.4629 lbs.4379 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.18.8 cu.ft.18.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd..45 cd.no
Angle of approach28.9 degrees28.9 degrees23.8 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.1770 lbs.1670 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees25.1 degrees23.4 degrees
Length193.5 in.193.5 in.193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.7300 lbs.7550 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height72 in.72 in.70.5 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.116.2 in.116 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Rear track62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P255/65R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$34,350
Starting MSRP
$29,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Durango InventorySee Durango InventorySee Durango Inventory

Related Used 2002 Dodge Durango info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles