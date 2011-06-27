Used 2002 Dodge Durango Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300/400 mi.
|300/400 mi.
|325/425 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25 gal.
|25 gal.
|25 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|4.7 l
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|ABS, rear wheel only
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|35.4 in.
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Front track
|62 in.
|62 in.
|62.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|88 cu.ft.
|88 cu.ft.
|88 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4629 lbs.
|4629 lbs.
|4379 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6400 lbs.
|6400 lbs.
|6050 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.8 cu.ft.
|18.8 cu.ft.
|18.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.45 cd.
|.45 cd.
|no
|Angle of approach
|28.9 degrees
|28.9 degrees
|23.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1770 lbs.
|1770 lbs.
|1670 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.1 degrees
|25.1 degrees
|23.4 degrees
|Length
|193.5 in.
|193.5 in.
|193.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7300 lbs.
|7300 lbs.
|7550 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|8.5 in.
|8.5 in.
|Height
|72 in.
|72 in.
|70.5 in.
|Wheel base
|116.2 in.
|116.2 in.
|116 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Rear track
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P255/65R16 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,740
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
