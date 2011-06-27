Used 1998 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews
221000 miles on her same motor and tranny
I got my 1998 dodge Durango 5.2 L at 20,000 miles on it first it was the only car me and the wife had so we had to be really nice to it then we raised six kids with it then we got a expedition el and the Durango had 100,000 miles at this time it became all mine I have a very heavy foot I treated it like a hot rod now for four years and 120,000 miles and still has the same engine,tranny,rear end,transfer case and front end and POWER that it did the day I got it takes snow rain mud very well I would never get rid of her I have money set aside just for her if anything ever did go wrong she WILL be fixed we have five cars and this is my go to ride for work or play the only bad thing is with me is I replace tires a lot (heavy foot)
Had some trouble but love the vehicle
I have had to replace the front differential, tires (regular maintenance). I changed the oil to synthetic, now we are having trouble with ball joints. Gas mileage is OK. I get about 15mpg and I have the 3.18 v8 best engine to get. In town I get 11-13mpg. I overall love this car and it did wonders on a slippery slope while having a trailer attached and the brakes are wonderful. I would recommend buying this vehicle. I do have tranny problems. It doesn't like 2nd gear and I have the auto.
Adored this car
My parents purchased this car when I was in middle school, and passed it down to me as my first car. We live in an area of heavy snow at times, and I swear this car has gotten me through 2 to 3 foot snow drifts without a problem. It now has 210,000 miles on it, has been in 2 wrecks, but it still runs EXTREMELY well. Very reliable and great in extreme weather. I will sincerely miss it when the time comes.
Me and my Durango
I was the first owner and with a little help on the gas mileage, I would never give it up. Body still good, interior quality was very good after all the years and the people no real wear and tear to speak of. Drives like a car and makes me feel safe. Stereo needs to be changed but...
Ball joint blues
I bought my Durango used, had it checked out by my mechanic and then took it on a long trip. (OK, I know, that was dumb). When I went to get the alignment done, they said they couldn't do it because of bad ball joints. It was covered under warranty AND so was the next set 10K miles later. Last summer I had to replace the ball joints again. It has a nice inside but my power windows gave out around 130k miles. I drove it to 202K miles and the 4WD has gone out. I kept very good maintenance on it but stuff has just starting going. The front bumper is rusting.
