Used 2009 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Pat , 07/17/2010

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Only put a few thousand kilometers on it so far. Mileage averaging 130/80 kph/mph was 14L Per 100k 20 imp mpg. Mileage averaging 105/65 kph/mph was 10.4 L Per 100k 28 imp mpg. Takes a little getting used to the 6 speed, but its not bad at all when you do. Paid $16,900 C with just 17000k on it and a car report.