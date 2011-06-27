  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Club Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Club Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Dakota
5(52%)4(26%)3(18%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.3
46 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,606 - $4,629
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not the best, Not the worst

350rocket, 06/23/2013
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have the 3.7 with just over 80,000 miles. it runs phenomenally considering the amount of torture ive put it through. It does lack power and torque. however, it is a reliable vehicle. the 4x4 to be quite honest should be used strictly for what it was designed and not mud running. I get just over 11 miles to a gallon, which is disappointing but, again this thing just keeps running. The only real issues Ive came across are having to replace the entire front suspension and all four o2 sensors. I highly recommend that if you are to own one of these trucks especially the 2005 that you have advanced knowledge in mechanics, otherwise you might as well just give your paycheck the garage.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

Jack, 02/03/2005
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

My Dakota has the 4.7L V8, which was not one of the choices on your drop- down menu. The V8 is the only way to go. Power, economy (Rated 1 MPG better than the 3.7) and that cool V8 sound. The horsepower is a good match with the size of the vehicle. I tested the 3.7 and there is no comparison. There is no part of the truck that I can complain about. The ride is stiff, but it is a truck. Must haves are the heated seats and the Sirius Satellite radio. I almost regret getting the 6 Disc CD changer because with what Sirius has to offer, I will probably never play a CD again.

Report Abuse

Happy with the truck

Laramie1, 08/02/2009
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

After seeing some negative words, I had to jump on and defend this little truck. I'm not too demanding on the vehicle, but effortlessly pull my boat with it. Have found this truck to be responsive, easy to maneuver and reliable! Only problem ever encountered is vapor lock with a precocious locking gas cap, it makes the check engine light come on every once in a while after a fill up. Have had since new and am a very pleased owner.

Report Abuse

112,000 & climbing

Worm, 09/12/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

It's been a great truck for the work & travel that I do. Average 21.5 mpg with the V6. Still on the original tires, had the brakes done at 105,000 miles. Change the oil every 6,000 miles. The fronts needed replacement, the rears just needed adjustment. The only other thing that has been replaced was the ambient air sensor. Still has plenty of power in heavy traffic.

Report Abuse

2005 Dodge Dakota Club Cab 3.7 automatic 4X4

gary williams, 02/04/2018
4dr Club Cab ST 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

purchased used for a very good price, 142,000 miles, then set about straightening it out. truck still ran well, previous owner had done periodic oil changes, necessary repairs, maintenance, replaced transmission, rebuilt front end- twice. I found these problems: rear quarter panels rotted out just above back wheels on both sides, required patch panels on each side, and repainting the rear quarter panels. both back doors had rust on bottom, had the driver's side repaired and painted. transmission cooling lines were rotted out, leaking 7 quarts of trans fluid onto the ground. had to replace those with rubber oil cooler lines and clamps. 3 short brake lines were corroded just below the master cylinder, had those replaced with copper alloy lines and brakes bled. spark plugs were burned open to gap beyond .080", gapped those back down to .045" cleaned and reinstalled. downstream oxygen sensor driver's side bank, was lazy reading too high voltage, will be replaced, it doesn't affect engine performance but does put on the check engine light, and throws a computer code. front radiator support and crossmember just ahead of radiator is rotted and will need some attention, but is holding for now. checking front end, upper and lower ball joints on driver's side need to be replaced, even though they've been replaced before within the past 5 years or so. driver's side low beam headlight burned out, changed it. battery was dead and wouldn't hold charge, after cleaning terminals and grounds, and driving daily, it's holding a charge and starting. changed oil from regular mineral oil to synthetic, and picked up some power. the rear tailgate hinges are rotted and need to be replaced, only the top latches on each side are holding the gate on when closed. spare tire winch is seized, can't lower the spare, needs to be freed up in future. windshield wipers were worn out, replaced them. now it's a reliable vehicle with excellent traction in the snow/ice, and the heater is the best I've had in any car, period. the ride is solid, steering is precise, priority is replacing the ball joints which have noticeable play when checked with a pry bar. fuel mileage is pretty good considering it weighs mover 4500 lbs. and has 3.92 axle gear ratio. 4x4 4WD on the fly knob works great. no need to get out and lock hubs- but I wouldn't mind having locking hubs on it, would save some gas mileage. factory bed liner has preserved bed very well. all in all a presentable, reliable vehicle- provided you read up on its quirks and address the design defect areas, such as the front end. these trucks are known to wear out ball joints prematurely, I'm convinced it's due to the flooding of the domestic USA market with low quality offshore Chinese-Asian-India made suspension parts. if it runs to 200,000 will have been worth taking on. we'll see. so far it has been a good purchase and have about $2,000 into it total, including the title work, insurance, parts, repairs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Club Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles