Used 1996 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Dakota
17 reviews
Good truck for the $

jkf, 02/24/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

All things considered not a bad truck in a 140k miles. Bought used with 30k miles and 2k later transmission went and was repaired under waranty - no problems since. Have the 5.2l V8 with positraction. Used the truck for hauling a 4500lb boat just about every good weather weekend and commuting to work. Replaced dist pickup at 65k and 120K, O2 sensor at 120k due to a "21"error code, and blower resistor at 110k. Aside from normal wear items such as tires, brakes, plugs, fan belt, radiator hoses etc. no other problems - very reliable. Been using Mobil 1 at 7.5k oil changes and does not leak a drop of engine or tranny oil. As with all these dakotas, the headliner fails, and fuel gauge is whacky.

Report Abuse

My Baby

Greg Svatora, 12/05/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Purchased truck in high school, drove through college, now married and still running. Truck is amazing in all weather. Only minor problems over 110,000 miles, including the standard crap Dodge transmission. I mostly drive unloaded but tow cars probably 1500-2000 miles/yr and it works great. Can't wait to get some money to put some performance stuff in her. I get great mileage, 20 mpg with the 5.2L on straight highway miles, 16-17 on normal driving. Little tip...Firestone Destination LE tires are amazing on this truck.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

laxman84, 02/01/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Awesome truck. Got it for an extremely low price five years ago. Has lasted 13 years of Wisconsin winters and only has a bit of rust under the passenger side door, which is quite an accomplishment. Made it to Colorado and back, and almost kept up with the Wranglers on the Jeep trails. Starts every time I need it to, no matter the temperature. Two weeks ago, -17, -15, -27, -2, and -19, and it started each morning. Little things have been going wrong, 4X4 light doesn't come on (but 4X4 stills works), cigarette lighter is busted, parking brake cable needs a replacement, and AC is out, but that is to be expected with a old truck. All in all, my next vehicle will be a Dakota

Report Abuse

10 years and still kicking

John, 03/06/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned this truck since new and will not be getting rid of it any time soon. The 1996 Dakota is a true mid size with all the guts of a full size. The v6 I have pulls and hauls as well as any small 8, and wile fuel milage around town is not great (who buys a truck for fuel mileage?) open road mileage is in the 20 mpg range. Over all I am very happy with my '96, both in performance and style. Just try to find a truck with chrome on both ends these days.

Report Abuse

DODGE Dakota

Ford lover, 06/13/2008
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Owned the truck 6 months, first dodge I ever bought. My dad talked me into buying it. I learned 2 things from this truck. 1. I will never buy a dodge and 2. when the check engine light comes on, it's junk. Get rid of it. I have put more money into this truck than i did my 300.00 1988 ranger that has 300,000 Miles. I really do hate this truck.

Report Abuse
