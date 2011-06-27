Used 1992 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Solid Truck MOtorPARts , 03/12/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If you're looking for a great truck, find one of these! Mine has well over 300,000 miles and is as solid and reliable as most new trucks. The only cons I can think of is not much to the interior for room and with my standard cab. Hauls and tows like a full-size. Dodge made sure they had a great truck before they put their name on it! Report Abuse

Reliability bigman , 05/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my Dakota for 2 1/2 years. It starts on the first turn of the key every time even in Minnesota's cold winters. Yesterday for the first time, it didn't start. That's because I left my lights on while I was at work all day. I got it jumped and everything was fine. Report Abuse

Great old truck! Connie , 08/03/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this truck a long time...and it's been great! Fun to drive ...dependable, strong engine, lots of power. I have over 240,000 miles on the original engine and aside from blowing a little smoke from worn rings...it hasn't missed a beat. The paint has always been a problem ...it looks a little rough....but I'd never get rid of it, it runs waaaaay to good! It could be better on gas mileage, but with the standard shift....it's not too bad. I'd recommend one to anyone lucky enough to find one. Report Abuse

perfect truck 92 Dak , 06/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my truck for the simple fact that it has a V8 in a little truck, I wanted a little hotrod and I got one. This truck runs great looks perfect and has never let me down! The only bad thing is it has a small gas tank so in town driving must be kept to a minimum! Report Abuse