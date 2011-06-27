  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Solid Truck

MOtorPARts, 03/12/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

If you're looking for a great truck, find one of these! Mine has well over 300,000 miles and is as solid and reliable as most new trucks. The only cons I can think of is not much to the interior for room and with my standard cab. Hauls and tows like a full-size. Dodge made sure they had a great truck before they put their name on it!

Reliability

bigman, 05/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my Dakota for 2 1/2 years. It starts on the first turn of the key every time even in Minnesota's cold winters. Yesterday for the first time, it didn't start. That's because I left my lights on while I was at work all day. I got it jumped and everything was fine.

Great old truck!

Connie, 08/03/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had this truck a long time...and it's been great! Fun to drive ...dependable, strong engine, lots of power. I have over 240,000 miles on the original engine and aside from blowing a little smoke from worn rings...it hasn't missed a beat. The paint has always been a problem ...it looks a little rough....but I'd never get rid of it, it runs waaaaay to good! It could be better on gas mileage, but with the standard shift....it's not too bad. I'd recommend one to anyone lucky enough to find one.

perfect truck

92 Dak, 06/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck for the simple fact that it has a V8 in a little truck, I wanted a little hotrod and I got one. This truck runs great looks perfect and has never let me down! The only bad thing is it has a small gas tank so in town driving must be kept to a minimum!

92 Forest Service Dodge Dakota

Darin Thomas, 05/19/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck is great for heavy work and off-road play. With it 3.9 liter V6 Magnum and its strong design, It has far surpassed my exspectations in any mid-size truck of its time. I love the feel, the look and the capabilities of this truck. I will never trade or sell this this pick-up. If you are looking for a truck that is low priced and is a work horse this is the truck for you.

